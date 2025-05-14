Twins

Former Twins All-Star Rich Rollins dies at age 87

Rollins was a member of the Twins’ 1965 World Series team, and spent 10 seasons in the major leagues.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 2:00PM
Rich Rollins, shown in October 1967, made two All-Star game appearances and played in the 1965 World Series with the Twins. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rich Rollins, whose 10-year Major League Baseball career was highlighted by two All-Star game appearances and playing in the 1965 World Series with the Twins, passed away on Tuesday.

He was 87.

Rollins, a native of Pennsylvania, was a three-time selection for the All-Mid-American Conference team as a second baseman and had a .383 career batting average while playing for Kent State.

After graduating in June 1960, he signed with the Washington Senators. He began his professional career with Wilson (N.C.) of the Class B Carolina League and hit .341 in 62 games.

View post on X

Rollins started the 1961 season with Class AAA Syracuse of the International League but after just one at-bat in three weeks he was sent to Charlotte of the Class A Sally League. While with Charlotte, where he hit .270 in 36 games, he was moved to third base. He was recalled the Twins, who were in their first season in Minnesota, in mid-June and made his debut on June 16. Rollins hit .294 in 13 games for the Twins.

In 1962, he hit .298 with 16 home runs and 96 RBI in 159 games for the Twins. He was named an All-Star twice and played in both All-Star games (MLB had two All-Star games from 1959 to 1962). Following the season, in a vote by his teammates, he was named the Twins’ Most Valuable Player.

He hit .307 in 1963 and .270 in 1964.

Following the 1968 season, Rollins was selected by the Seattle Pilots in the expansion draft. He hit .225 in 58 games for the Pilots in 1969. He split the 1970 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, who had relocated from Seattle, and Cleveland, batting .221 in 56 games.

He was released by Cleveland following the season and he retired. He had a career batting average of .269 in 1,002 games — hitting 77 home runs with 399 RBI.

In retirement, he worked as a minor-league instructor and scout before going to work in an administrative role for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rollins is a member of the Kent State Athletic Hall of Fame, the Greater Cleveland Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

