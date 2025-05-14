Former Twins All-Star Rich Rollins dies at age 87

Rollins started the 1961 season with Class AAA Syracuse of the International League but after just one at-bat in three weeks he was sent to Charlotte of the Class A Sally League. While with Charlotte, where he hit .270 in 36 games, he was moved to third base. He was recalled the Twins, who were in their first season in Minnesota, in mid-June and made his debut on June 16. Rollins hit .294 in 13 games for the Twins.