Twins rained out in Baltimore; doubleheader set for Wednesday with Orioles

The Twins, who have won eight in a row, will have an extra off-day as drizzly weather is hitting the East Coast.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 7:14PM
Camden Yards was soggy on Tuesday as the Twins and Orioles were rained out. (Bobby Nightengale/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BALTIMORE − Rain washed out the Twins’ game Tuesday against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The teams will play a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game at 11:05 a.m. CST.

The second game will start 30 minutes after the first ends.

Probable starters for the Twins are righthanders Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA) and Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50); Baltimore will counter with lefty Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55) and righthander Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24).

The Twins (21-20) have an eight-game winning streak that includes three victories against Baltimore last week at Target Field. Those three wins ended a 10-game losing streak to the Orioles.

Baltimore is 15-24 and coming off a 2-4 road trip. They did get Opening Day starter Zach Eflin, who had been sidelined for a month with a right lat strain, back on Sunday, and he was the winning pitcher in Anaheim against the Angels.

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

