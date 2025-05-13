Twins rained out in Baltimore; doubleheader set for Wednesday with Orioles

BALTIMORE − Rain washed out the Twins’ game Tuesday against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
The teams will play a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game at 11:05 a.m. CST.
The second game will start 30 minutes after the first ends.
Probable starters for the Twins are righthanders Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA) and Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50); Baltimore will counter with lefty Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55) and righthander Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24).
The Twins (21-20) have an eight-game winning streak that includes three victories against Baltimore last week at Target Field. Those three wins ended a 10-game losing streak to the Orioles.
Baltimore is 15-24 and coming off a 2-4 road trip. They did get Opening Day starter Zach Eflin, who had been sidelined for a month with a right lat strain, back on Sunday, and he was the winning pitcher in Anaheim against the Angels.