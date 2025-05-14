Twins sweep doubleheader from Orioles, extend winning streak to 10 games

BALTIMORE – After Kody Clemens connected with a first-pitch changeup from Baltimore Orioles reliever Yennier Cano in the eighth inning, he stood in the batter’s box for a few moments as he watched the ball sail beyond the right field wall.
With the way the Twins have played during their 10-game winning streak, all the bounces that have gone their way, they keep delivering in big moments.
Clemens crushed a go-ahead, three-run homer to lift the Twins to a wild 8-6 victory at Camden Yards, sweeping their doubleheader over the Orioles. The Twins are on their second-longest winning streak in the past 19 seasons behind only last year’s 12-game streak.
The Twins, boosted from a go-ahead, three-run homer from Christian Vázquez, survived a season-high four errors during their 6-3 victory in the first game of the doubleheader.
In the second game, the Twins didn’t break when Simeon Woods Richardson gave up six runs in the third inning. They were already without Ty France (left foot contusion) and they lost Harrison Bader (groin tightness) after three innings. Bench coach Jayce Tingler replaced manager Rocco Baldelli, who departed the dugout midgame.
Down by a run in the eighth inning, Willi Castro smacked a leadoff single to left field. Castro stole second base, and he was granted third on a balk. After Royce Lewis drew a walk, Clemens blasted his second home run of the season. Carlos Correa skipped along the dugout railing, high-fiving coaches and teammates, as Clemens rounded the bases.
In the Twins’ last three wins, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Vázquez and Clemens delivered the go-ahead hits. They were hitting .067, .185 and .133, respectively, when they drove in the game-winning runs.
The Twins, who have won 16 of their last 21 games, have been resilient throughout their winning streak. Pitching with a four-run lead in the third inning, Woods Richardson had his worst inning of the season. He surrendered three consecutive singles to the top of the order, which led to one run. After Ryan O’Hearn beat out a potential inning-ending double play, Woods Richardson walked Ramón Laureano to load the bases.