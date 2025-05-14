Twins

Twins sweep doubleheader from Orioles, extend winning streak to 10 games

Kody Clemens belted a go-ahead three-run homer in the nightcap after Christian Vázquez did the same in the first game.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 10:34PM
Kody Clemens (18) celebrates with Royce Lewis and Willi Castro (50) after hitting a three-run home run in the second game of the Twins' doubleheader sweep in Baltimore on Wednesday. (Stephanie Scarbrough/The Associated Press)

BALTIMORE – After Kody Clemens connected with a first-pitch changeup from Baltimore Orioles reliever Yennier Cano in the eighth inning, he stood in the batter’s box for a few moments as he watched the ball sail beyond the right field wall.

With the way the Twins have played during their 10-game winning streak, all the bounces that have gone their way, they keep delivering in big moments.

Clemens crushed a go-ahead, three-run homer to lift the Twins to a wild 8-6 victory at Camden Yards, sweeping their doubleheader over the Orioles. The Twins are on their second-longest winning streak in the past 19 seasons behind only last year’s 12-game streak.

The Twins, boosted from a go-ahead, three-run homer from Christian Vázquez, survived a season-high four errors during their 6-3 victory in the first game of the doubleheader.

In the second game, the Twins didn’t break when Simeon Woods Richardson gave up six runs in the third inning. They were already without Ty France (left foot contusion) and they lost Harrison Bader (groin tightness) after three innings. Bench coach Jayce Tingler replaced manager Rocco Baldelli, who departed the dugout midgame.

Down by a run in the eighth inning, Willi Castro smacked a leadoff single to left field. Castro stole second base, and he was granted third on a balk. After Royce Lewis drew a walk, Clemens blasted his second home run of the season. Carlos Correa skipped along the dugout railing, high-fiving coaches and teammates, as Clemens rounded the bases.

In the Twins’ last three wins, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Vázquez and Clemens delivered the go-ahead hits. They were hitting .067, .185 and .133, respectively, when they drove in the game-winning runs.

The Twins, who have won 16 of their last 21 games, have been resilient throughout their winning streak. Pitching with a four-run lead in the third inning, Woods Richardson had his worst inning of the season. He surrendered three consecutive singles to the top of the order, which led to one run. After Ryan O’Hearn beat out a potential inning-ending double play, Woods Richardson walked Ramón Laureano to load the bases.

Woods Richardson, who drew a lot of whiffs with his fastball, fed a down-the-middle slider to Cedric Mullins and it was hammered over the right field wall for a go-ahead grand slam. Woods Richardson, watching the ball with his hands on his head, slapped his glove when the ball sailed over the fence.

Two pitches later, Heston Kjerstad launched an inside fastball past the right field wall for a solo homer to make it a six-run inning. It was the Orioles’ fourth set of back-to-back homers this year.

Woods Richardson, who hasn’t completed five innings in his last three starts, owns a 5.02 ERA through 37 2/3 innings this year.

The Twins built an early four-run lead against Orioles starter Chayce McDermott, who had trouble finding the strike zone. McDermott threw only 34 of his 65 pitches for strikes, issuing three walks and hitting a batter.

Bader drove in a run during the first inning when he reached on an infield single with the bases loaded. In the second inning, Trevor Larnach crushed a two-run, two-out homer to right field after he connected on an elevated fastball.

Clemens hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning and Castro hit a solo homer in the fifth.

In the opener, the Twins survived four errors — the bullpen stranded seven runners over the final five innings — to extend their winning streak to nine games.

“We’re having fun,” Vázquez said. “Good teams do that. Winning teams, they have fun, they back each other and that’s very important.”

Trailing by three runs, Brooks Lee opened the fourth inning with a first-pitch homer on a curveball that floated above the strike zone. The ball, somehow, evaded Orioles center fielder Mullins, who seemingly always makes highlight plays against the Twins. Mullins leapt at the wall and the ball deflected off his glove.

Facing Orioles starter Dean Kremer for the second time within a week, the Twins’ fourth-inning rally continued when Carlos Correa reached on an infield single and Castro drew a walk. Vázquez, batting with two outs, lifted a curveball that traveled 406 feet and bounced into the Twins’ bullpen, closer Jhoan Duran proudly holding up the ball.

It was Vázquez’s first home run in his last 45 games and 134 at-bats.

“About time I got one,” Vázquez said, laughing.

Larnach added two runs in the eighth inning with a two-out RBI double down the first-base line before scoring on a wild pitch.

Bailey Ober, pitching against the Orioles for a second consecutive start, lasted 4⅔ innings despite giving up only two hits. Ober walked three batters, matching the amount he’s walked over his last five starts.

“I didn’t really have a feel of my hand positioning on release,” Ober said. “I felt a little inconsistent with that. I was frustrated with not being able to locate like I usually do.”

All the damage against Ober came during a 28-pitch third inning. After issuing a one-out walk to Ramón Urías, the No. 9 hitter in the Orioles lineup, Ryan Mountcastle lined a two-out RBI double down the left-field line. Five pitches later, in a two-strike count, Ober surrendered a two-run homer to Gunnar Henderson on a low, inside curveball.

Ober, who threw 102 pitches to record 14 outs, was pulled after he walked Mountcastle with two outs in the fifth inning.

Twins relievers, who allowed one earned run over 21 innings during their previous six-game homestand, combined to pitch 4⅓ scoreless innings. Louie Varland stranded two runners after a two-out error in the seventh inning, and Griffin Jax pitched around two errors in the eighth inning.

“I feel like it’s just the belief we have in each other,” Ober said. “Being able to lean on our guys. If you don’t get it done, the next guy is going to. That’s been showing up as of late.”

