Twins sweep doubleheader from Orioles, extend winning streak to 10 games

The Twins, who have won 16 of their last 21 games, have been resilient throughout their winning streak. Pitching with a four-run lead in the third inning, Woods Richardson had his worst inning of the season. He surrendered three consecutive singles to the top of the order, which led to one run. After Ryan O’Hearn beat out a potential inning-ending double play, Woods Richardson walked Ramón Laureano to load the bases.