Twins beat Orioles 6-3 in opener of doubleheader, extend winning streak to nine games

BALTIMORE – Christian Vázquez bought the Spartan-style helmet the Twins give their home run hitters for their dugout celebration, which he found browsing Amazon at the start of the season, and Wednesday he was finally allowed to put it on himself.
And he may have been the one to break it.
After Vázquez homered for the first time this season, a three-run blast in the Twins’ 6-3 victory during the first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the top of the Gladiator-themed helmet fell off.
Chris Paddack, who placed the silver Spartan helmet on Vázquez’s head at the dugout’s entrance, saw the red-bristled top fall and improvised. He held the top above Vázquez’s head as the veteran catcher walked through the dugout high-fiving teammates.
The Twins survived four errors — the bullpen stranded seven runners over the final five innings — to extend their winning streak to nine games. Like the broken helmet, somehow, they keep finding ways to make it work.
Trailing by three runs, Brooks Lee opened the fourth inning with a first-pitch homer on a curveball that floated above the strike zone. The ball, somehow, evaded Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, who seemingly always makes highlight plays against the Twins. Mullins leapt at the wall and the ball deflected off his glove.
Facing Orioles starter Dean Kremer for the second time within a week, the Twins’ fourth-inning rally continued when Carlos Correa reached on an infield single and Willi Castro drew a walk. Vázquez, batting with two outs, lifted a curveball that traveled 406 feet and bounced into the Twins’ bullpen, closer Jhoan Duran proudly holding up the ball.
It was Vázquez’s first home run in his last 45 games and 134 at-bats.