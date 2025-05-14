Twins beat Orioles 6-3 in opener of doubleheader, extend winning streak to nine games

Twins

May 14, 2025
Christian Vázquez rounds the horn after hitting a three-run home run for the Twins in the fourth inning in Baltimore on Thursday. The Twins won the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles. (Stephanie Scarbrough/The Associated Press)

BALTIMORE – Christian Vázquez bought the Spartan-style helmet the Twins give their home run hitters for their dugout celebration, which he found browsing Amazon at the start of the season, and Wednesday he was finally allowed to put it on himself.

And he may have been the one to break it.

After Vázquez homered for the first time this season, a three-run blast in the Twins’ 6-3 victory during the first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the top of the Gladiator-themed helmet fell off.

Chris Paddack, who placed the silver Spartan helmet on Vázquez’s head at the dugout’s entrance, saw the red-bristled top fall and improvised. He held the top above Vázquez’s head as the veteran catcher walked through the dugout high-fiving teammates.

The Twins survived four errors — the bullpen stranded seven runners over the final five innings — to extend their winning streak to nine games. Like the broken helmet, somehow, they keep finding ways to make it work.

Trailing by three runs, Brooks Lee opened the fourth inning with a first-pitch homer on a curveball that floated above the strike zone. The ball, somehow, evaded Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, who seemingly always makes highlight plays against the Twins. Mullins leapt at the wall and the ball deflected off his glove.

Facing Orioles starter Dean Kremer for the second time within a week, the Twins’ fourth-inning rally continued when Carlos Correa reached on an infield single and Willi Castro drew a walk. Vázquez, batting with two outs, lifted a curveball that traveled 406 feet and bounced into the Twins’ bullpen, closer Jhoan Duran proudly holding up the ball.

It was Vázquez’s first home run in his last 45 games and 134 at-bats.

The Twins have used props to celebrate home runs for the past three seasons. In 2023, it was a “Land of 10,000 rakes” fishing vest and toy fishing pole. Last year, after the Rally summer sausage showed up during a 12-game winning streak, Pablo López unveiled a custom-made Prince-themed purple vest, purple fedora and an inflatable guitar.

Trevor Larnach added two runs in the eighth inning with a two-out RBI double down the first-base line before scoring on a wild pitch.

Bailey Ober, pitching against the Orioles for a second consecutive start, lasted 4⅔ innings despite giving up only two hits. Ober walked three batters, matching the amount he’s walked over his last five starts.

All the damage against Ober came during a 28-pitch third inning. After issuing a one-out walk to Ramón Urías, the No. 9 hitter in the Orioles lineup, Ryan Mountcastle lined a two-out RBI double down the left-field line. Five pitches later, in a two-strike count, Ober surrendered a two-run homer to Gunnar Henderson on a low, inside curveball.

Ober, who threw 102 pitches to record 14 outs, was pulled after he walked Mountcastle with two outs in the fifth inning. Ober, upset with himself, tossed down the rosin bag behind the mound before manager Rocco Baldelli walked to the mound for a pitching change.

Twins relievers, who allowed one earned run over 21 innings during their previous six-game homestand, combined to pitch 4⅓ scoreless innings. Louie Varland stranded two runners after a two-out error in the seventh inning, and Griffin Jax pitched around two errors in the eighth inning.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

