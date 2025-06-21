Twin Cities residents, bracing for extreme heat, look to play it cool and safe

Mike Kramlinger said his shirt will probably be wet by the end of the day. Even at 8 a.m. Saturday, sweat had begun to soak through his green T-shirt.
Kramlinger, 52, of Little Canada, owns Mike’s Kettle Corn, a small business that sets up shop at outdoor markets and festivals around Minneapolis. On Saturday he was selling kettle corn during an extreme heat advisory, standing over a hot burner popping corn at temperatures so high you could see the heat waves in the air.
“We’re out here no matter what the weather is,” he said.
Kramlinger was one of nearly 100 vendors working Saturday at the Minneapolis Farmers Market, which drew hundreds of patrons despite the heat and humidity.
Xe Thao, 39, another vendor at the market, woke up at 3 a.m. in Northfield to load her truck with flowers and get to the farmers market by 5 a.m. Even at that early hour, she said, “It was really sticky.”
Just in time for summer’s first weekend, an extreme heat warning for the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota began at noon Saturday and was expected to continue through 9 p.m. Sunday.
Temperatures were forecast to reach into the 90s over the weekend; with the humidity, it may feel over 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The heat Saturday could top a 115-year Twin Cities record of 95 degrees.
Minneapolis officials urged community members to protect their families and pets from extreme heat. According to city officials, seniors, small children, people with underlying medical conditions and pets are at greatest risk.