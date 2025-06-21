Weather

Twin Cities residents, bracing for extreme heat, look to play it cool and safe

On the summer’s first weekend, an extreme heat warning for the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota was in effect through Sunday night.

By Emmy Martin and

Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 21, 2025 at 5:39PM
The Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul provides resources and space for homeless people to escape the heat Saturday. (Sofia Barnett)

Mike Kramlinger said his shirt will probably be wet by the end of the day. Even at 8 a.m. Saturday, sweat had begun to soak through his green T-shirt.

Kramlinger, 52, of Little Canada, owns Mike’s Kettle Corn, a small business that sets up shop at outdoor markets and festivals around Minneapolis. On Saturday he was selling kettle corn during an extreme heat advisory, standing over a hot burner popping corn at temperatures so high you could see the heat waves in the air.

“We’re out here no matter what the weather is,” he said.

Kramlinger was one of nearly 100 vendors working Saturday at the Minneapolis Farmers Market, which drew hundreds of patrons despite the heat and humidity.

Xe Thao, 39, another vendor at the market, woke up at 3 a.m. in Northfield to load her truck with flowers and get to the farmers market by 5 a.m. Even at that early hour, she said, “It was really sticky.”

Just in time for summer’s first weekend, an extreme heat warning for the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota began at noon Saturday and was expected to continue through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures were forecast to reach into the 90s over the weekend; with the humidity, it may feel over 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The heat Saturday could top a 115-year Twin Cities record of 95 degrees.

Minneapolis officials urged community members to protect their families and pets from extreme heat. According to city officials, seniors, small children, people with underlying medical conditions and pets are at greatest risk.

“We want everyone to take this heat seriously,” Rachel Sayre, director of the city’s Emergency Management Department, said in a news release. “The heat can be just as dangerous as severe storms or snow emergencies.”

Sharon Monthei, 70, who lives in Uptown, took time Saturday morning to enjoy the air conditioning at the Minneapolis Central Library before heading into a meeting that she almost skipped due to the heat.

“I thought about staying home,” she said. “I’ll stay inside as long as I can, and I’ll probably get a lift home, or a lift wherever we’re going. I won’t be on the bus.”

Monthei, who has lived in Minneapolis since 1991, said she felt like there was something weird about the weather this summer compared with previous years.

“We had all of this cold weather, and now suddenly we’re getting really hot weather,” she said. “It’s quite a bit different.”

Minneapolis works with the state, county, and other local partners to help residents prepare for extreme heat, and coordinates with agencies that serve vulnerable populations.

Tytiana Jackson, 25, of St. Paul, was fanning herself Saturday at the farmers market. Her three-year-old daughter Tavaya sat in a stroller with a shade pulled over the top. Unlike her own family, Jackson said she was worried about unhoused people who may be stuck outside with no reprieve from the heat.

“For homeless people, unfortunately, all we got to do is pray,” she said.

Chasity Higgins, 27, a unit supervisor for the Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul, helps provide shelter and resources for homeless people and those without resources. On Saturday, the center was stocked with extra water inside and outside as staffers prepared for an uptick in people seeking help. The center offered meals and showers as well.

“A lot of our folks can have underlying health issues, asthma and things like that,” Higgins said. “We also have a lot of older individuals … and we know that they can be more susceptible to things like heat stroke and such, so we’re really making sure we have the opportunity for them to get out of that.”

Jeremy Dean, 49, was staying inside to beat the heat. While looking for more permanent housing, he was staying at the overnight Higher Ground shelter in St. Paul. Despite the extreme heat, he said Saturday didn’t feel as busy “compared to when I was here when it was really cold.”

“We all need to look out for each other during extreme heat,” said Toni Hauser, emergency preparedness manager for the Minneapolis Health Department, in a press release. “Check in on friends, neighbors, older adults, loved ones, and pets this weekend. Taking just a few minutes to check in could save someone’s life.”

For Tracy Alexander, 46, a former Memphis resident who has stayed overnight at the Dorothy Day shelter for a year, Saturday’s heat seemed somewhat mild. But the effects of hot weather are no joke, he said. He’s relieved to have access to air conditioning, cold water and a place to rest his feet, thanks to the services provided at Dorothy Day.

“I’ve seen people outside with coats and stuff on, because they’re afraid of losing their things,” he said. “I just pray for them. Like, bro, you better buy you a buggy or something, wearing all that stuff in this heat.”

Alexander wore a tank-top jersey and shorts, which he called his “classic” summer outfit. To avoid the worst of the heat, he was going to wait until 3 p.m. to run his errands for the day.

Loring Park in Minneapolis on Saturday morning saw a few dog walkers, groundskeepers pulling weeds and a lone couple sitting on a bench by the lake, the woman holding an umbrella to shield her face from the sun.

Sarah Horsefield, 45, was out for a stroll in the park with her 15-year-old rescue dog, Jake. She said she had finally turned on her air conditioning and shut the windows at home to prepare for the heat. But Jake was miserable, she said, and another dog walker, Noah Favela, 29, said his dog Zepher was panting more than usual.

Jocephus Lomax, 75 and also known as Music Man Joe, set up on the sidewalk just outside of the farmer’s market to play songs on his trumpet, piccolo and recorder. He started playing music in 1963, when he was just 15 years old, and plays his instruments outside year-round, through harsh winters and hot summers.

Lomax started playing at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and planned to stay until the market closed for the day. He looked forward to treating himself at the end of the day with his favorite ice cream, butter pecan.

“I’m like a captain going down with his ship,” he said.

Emmy Martin

Business Intern

Emmy Martin is the business reporting intern at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

