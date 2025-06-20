Beat the heat at these 9 cool Twin Cities area water parks

If you’re looking for a more natural experience, minus the underwater wildlife, this is the place to be. The area is modeled after area lakes, and a sandy beach leads to a sand-bottom, chlorinated pool. The park features a 300-foot waterslide, two drop slides and pirate ship jumping platform in the deep end. Guests can play water basketball and volleyball. The beach also has a playground with a pirate ship theme. Adults who want time at the pool without kids can host 21+ nights throughout the summer. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. $6-$16. 1101 Adams St. S., Shakopee. shakopeemn.gov)