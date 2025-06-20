Things To Do

Beat the heat at these 9 cool Twin Cities area water parks

From a 200-foot tall waterslide to a 700-foot long lazy river, there are a variety of attractions to soak up fun.

By Melissa Walker

June 20, 2025 at 4:30PM
Cascade Bay in Eagan has fast and gentle body slides and a 19,000-square-foot leisure pool. (Bob Tourdot)

The heat is on this weekend, with temps predicted to be in the 90s. So what better way to cool off than at a water park?

Some water wonderlands such as Battle Creek Waterworks and North Commons are closed for construction. But many others are open and have cool new upgrades. Splash Valley, formerly Apple Valley Aquatic Center, got a makeover earlier this month and features a new layout, lawn games, special exercise sessions for tots and more shady areas.

Then there are parks like Cascade Bay in Eagan that can hold up to 2,000 people. Built in 1999, it includes two leisure pools, a 700-foot-long lazy river and a beach for nonswimmers — and it’s planning its next phase.

Mark Vaughan, superintendent of facilities at the city of Eagan, said it’s the largest outdoor municipal water park in the Upper Midwest and has two sessions to assist with crowd control. “We like to keep it at 1,500 people because if the lines get too long, it won’t be a great experience,” he said.

So, get splash happy and don’t forget to slather on some sunscreen.

Bunker Beach Water Park

Located inside Bunker Hills Regional Park, this aquatic attraction is Minnesota’s largest outdoor water park. This year the park has gone cashless, so have your digital wallet ready or use the cash-to-card kiosks. On themed days such as Independence Day and Explore Your Parks Day, admission is discounted. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. $14-$20. Closes Aug. 24. 701 County Pkwy. A, Coon Rapids. bunkerbeach.com)

For a calming float, head down the 700-foot lazy river in Cascade Bay in Eagan. (Bob Tourdot)

Cascade Bay

This is the Cadillac of water parks and includes different types of slides, a beach for sand play, a 700-foot-long lazy river and a six-lane lap pool. It also offers aquatic exercise sessions and separate times where tots can splash around away from the big kids. Concessions can be eaten under a shaded patio, and if you want to take a break from the water activities, there’s mini golf. (Open sessions: 10:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. & 3:15-7:15 p.m. daily. $12-$13. 1360 Civic Center Dr., Eagan. Closes Aug. 24. cityofeagan.com)

Hastings Family Aquatic Center

On Floatie Fest Sundays, from noon-5 p.m. swimmers can bring floatation devices, which normally aren’t allowed at the pool. Amenities include zero-depth entry, a 201-foot-tall waterslide and drop slide, log crossing and rock wall. (Noon-7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri.-Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Tue., Thu. & Sun. Closes Aug. 24. $5-$9. 901 Maple St., Hastings. hastingsmn.gov)

Highland Park Aquatic Center

The highlight here is a 50-meter, eight-lane lap pool that is ADA accessible. Other attractions: a children’s pool, whalebone splash pad, waterslide and diving boards. In addition to swim lessons, this pool has lap swim, tot time and water aerobics. (Noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Tues., Thu.-Fri.; Noon-8 p.m. Wed.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Closes Sept. 1. $5-$9. 1840 Edgcumbe Rd., St. Paul. stpaul.gov)

Jim Lupient Water Park

Younger children can frolic in the interactive spray features and spray pool, while the tweens and teens can hit three waterslides. Guardians can work on their tan in the grassy sun bathing area. The facility also features a log water walk, a zero depth entry to the pool and lap sessions. (Open sessions: 1-7 p.m. daily through Aug. 17; post-season hours Aug. 18-Sept. 1 TBA. $10. 1520 Johnson St. NE., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

New Hope Aquatic Park

The facility has a shallow water recreation area with fast and slow body slides, vortex pool, current channel and play features. It also features a 50-meter pool that has eight lanes, diving boards, drop slides and a Wibit (floatable water play). Cabanas are available to rent. (Noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Closes Aug. 24. $12-$13. 4411 Xylon Av. N., New Hope. newhopemn.gov)

SandVenture Aquatic Park

If you’re looking for a more natural experience, minus the underwater wildlife, this is the place to be. The area is modeled after area lakes, and a sandy beach leads to a sand-bottom, chlorinated pool. The park features a 300-foot waterslide, two drop slides and pirate ship jumping platform in the deep end. Guests can play water basketball and volleyball. The beach also has a playground with a pirate ship theme. Adults who want time at the pool without kids can host 21+ nights throughout the summer. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. $6-$16. 1101 Adams St. S., Shakopee. shakopeemn.gov)

Soak City

If you want to kick up things a notch and don’t mind splurging, try the water park inside Valleyfair amusement park. The water park features a barefoot beach and splash pad. There’s also Breakers Bay Wave Pool, slides and Hurricane Falls and Ripple Rapids. (Hours vary, check website for schedule. Closes Labor Day. $37 and up, includes Soak City and Valleyfair admission. Valleyfair, 1 Valley Fair Dr., Shakopee. valleyfair.com)

Splash Valley

Choose a warm weather workout with water walking and lap swimming in the morning or evening. Amenities include a lazy river and leisure pool, splash pad, innertube and body slides. Along with concessions, there are lawn games and shaded areas to get a rest from all the aquatic action. Pack up the cooler for barbecuing outside in nearby Johnny Cake Ridge Park. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. $14. 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd, Apple Valley. applevalleymn.gov)

Melissa Walker

