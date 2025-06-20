Beat the heat at these 9 cool Twin Cities area water parks

The heat is on this weekend, with temps predicted to be in the 90s. So what better way to cool off than at a water park?
Some water wonderlands such as Battle Creek Waterworks and North Commons are closed for construction. But many others are open and have cool new upgrades. Splash Valley, formerly Apple Valley Aquatic Center, got a makeover earlier this month and features a new layout, lawn games, special exercise sessions for tots and more shady areas.
Then there are parks like Cascade Bay in Eagan that can hold up to 2,000 people. Built in 1999, it includes two leisure pools, a 700-foot-long lazy river and a beach for nonswimmers — and it’s planning its next phase.
Mark Vaughan, superintendent of facilities at the city of Eagan, said it’s the largest outdoor municipal water park in the Upper Midwest and has two sessions to assist with crowd control. “We like to keep it at 1,500 people because if the lines get too long, it won’t be a great experience,” he said.
So, get splash happy and don’t forget to slather on some sunscreen.
Bunker Beach Water Park
Located inside Bunker Hills Regional Park, this aquatic attraction is Minnesota’s largest outdoor water park. This year the park has gone cashless, so have your digital wallet ready or use the cash-to-card kiosks. On themed days such as Independence Day and Explore Your Parks Day, admission is discounted. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. $14-$20. Closes Aug. 24. 701 County Pkwy. A, Coon Rapids. bunkerbeach.com)
Cascade Bay
This is the Cadillac of water parks and includes different types of slides, a beach for sand play, a 700-foot-long lazy river and a six-lane lap pool. It also offers aquatic exercise sessions and separate times where tots can splash around away from the big kids. Concessions can be eaten under a shaded patio, and if you want to take a break from the water activities, there’s mini golf. (Open sessions: 10:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. & 3:15-7:15 p.m. daily. $12-$13. 1360 Civic Center Dr., Eagan. Closes Aug. 24. cityofeagan.com)
Hastings Family Aquatic Center
On Floatie Fest Sundays, from noon-5 p.m. swimmers can bring floatation devices, which normally aren’t allowed at the pool. Amenities include zero-depth entry, a 201-foot-tall waterslide and drop slide, log crossing and rock wall. (Noon-7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri.-Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Tue., Thu. & Sun. Closes Aug. 24. $5-$9. 901 Maple St., Hastings. hastingsmn.gov)