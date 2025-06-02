Kick off summer with these big-time, can’t-miss festivals

Ahh, summer. It’s the time of year when there seems to be a festival every weekend and your social calendar goes from ho-hum to “Let’s get it!” Every suburb has its festival that pays homage to everything from frontier settlers to the community, but the bigger festivals draw crowds from across the state for the more notable music acts, range of activities and enough food to make you loosen your belt.
New this year on the festival scene is the Native American Food Truck Festival, hosted by Trickster Tacos, Blue Hummingbird Woman gift shop and Niniijaanis One of Ones. Trickster Tacos owner Mariah Grant said: “This will be more niche to highlight Native-owned and co-owned businesses with the festival of 20 food entrepreneurs.”
Something else that is new is that it’s the starting point for the 2025 Hemmings Great Race with the Back to the 50s Weekend. The Great Race is “an antique, vintage, and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways” that travels from Minnesota to South Carolina.
So, whether the attraction is cars, food or music, here’s a look at some of what the bigger summer festivals have to offer:
Aquatennial: Minneapolis’ ode to all things aquatic surrounds the Mississippi with the Twin Cities River Rats Water Ski Show, the Torchlight Parade, movie night, vintage market, AquaJam and fireworks. (11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. July 23; 7-9 p.m. July 24; 6-9 p.m. July 25; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 26. Free. Various locations. aquatennial.com)
Back to the 50s Weekend: Over the three-day event, view thousands of custom, classic, street rods and restored vehicles from 1964 and older. It also features a Kids World, Cruise-N-Arts Craft Fair, military salute flyover and music. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. June 20-21; 6 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22. $15, ages 15 and under free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights. msrabacktothe50s.com)
Minnesota State Fair: Easily the largest event of the summer, the 12-day fair attracts over a million people for 4-H demonstrations, carnival attractions, animal judging and the fan favorite — foods on a stick. Some of the acts playing the grandstand this year include Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls, Def Leppard, Meghan Trainor and Hank Williams Jr. and Marty Stuart. Over at the bandshell, nightly free shows include Los Lobos, Arrested Development, Rachel Platten and Ber. (Aug. 21-Sept. 1. $17, additional ticket fees for grandstand concerts. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights.)
Taste of Minnesota: Savor the best that Minnesota has to offer in arts, culture, food and unique businesses. It’s also a great place to catch free live music — headliners this year include Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Cheap Trick, Ludacris and local favorite Nur-D. (Noon-10 p.m. July 5-6. Free. Downtown Minneapolis. tasteofmn.com)