Kick off summer with these big-time, can’t-miss festivals

The Great Midwest Rib Fest: File this one onto your calendar if you are about ribs — whether they are the Chicago, Aussie or Texas way. Pitmasters from across the country put their smoked and grilled goods up to the test to win over $19,000 in cash. You also can watch competitors attempt to break the world record of 13.76 pounds of meat in 12 minutes during the rib-eating contest. The fest is hog heaven not only for barbecue feasters but also music lovers. The headliners this year are Sawyer Brown, Blues Traveler and Hanson. (4-10 p.m. July 24-25; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 26. Free entry, food costs vary. Mystic Lake, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. mysticlake.com)