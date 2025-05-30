Never mind the oldies, here are 10 younger acts to see in concert this summer in Minnesota

Forecasts for this summer in the Twin Cities are calling for high-60s into the 80s, and we’re not referring to temperatures. We’re talking about the ages of many of the headliners of the biggest rock concerts.
Oldies acts rule the local concert season just about every summer, and this summer is particularly laden with them. The Ledge Amphitheater’s bustling calendar is built on classic rock. The Minnesota State Fair’s biggest shows are Def Leppard and Steve Miller. Even the cool new rock fest in town, Minnesota Yacht Club, is fueled by Gen-X and millennial nostalgia, with 2025 headliners including Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Garbage.
We get it. Singing along to your favorite songs with a $17 beer or $7 bottle of water is a rite of summer. If you’re looking for younger, newer artists to quench your live music thirst in the coming months, though, here are 10 standouts among the touring artists headed our way.
Thee Sacred Souls
(Thursday, Palace Theatre)
From the Daptones Records camp that brought us Sharon Jones, this vibrant retro-soul trio from San Diego earned high marks with its second album, “Got a Story to Tell,” and is making the festival rounds this year from Coachella to Boston Calling. Tender-throated frontman Josh Lane and his band also just landed the opening slot on Kali Uchis’ fall arena tour. Sounds like: Black Pumas meets Curtis Mayfield.
Blondshell
(June 11, Fine Line)
Los Angeles rocker and lyric twister Sabrina Teitelbaum was a marvel in her local coming-out at the Entry in 2023, riding the buzz for her single “Salad,” a fantasy about poisoning a sexual abuser. She’s touring her second album, “If You Asked for a Picture,” which leans into her dark humor and ‘90s alt-rock influences. Sounds like: Hole and Bully.
Bad Moves
(June 21, Cloudland Theater)