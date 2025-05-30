Music

Never mind the oldies, here are 10 younger acts to see in concert this summer in Minnesota

Newcomers to seek among all the nostalgia acts on the calendar include Sierra Ferrell, the Marías, Blondshell and a cumbia music heir.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 11:30AM
Dressed for success: Sierra Ferrell, left, with guitarist Josh Rilko, plays her biggest Minneapolis headlining gig yet this summer, as does María Zardoya and her band the Marías. (Star Tribune and Associated Press file)

Forecasts for this summer in the Twin Cities are calling for high-60s into the 80s, and we’re not referring to temperatures. We’re talking about the ages of many of the headliners of the biggest rock concerts.

Oldies acts rule the local concert season just about every summer, and this summer is particularly laden with them. The Ledge Amphitheater’s bustling calendar is built on classic rock. The Minnesota State Fair’s biggest shows are Def Leppard and Steve Miller. Even the cool new rock fest in town, Minnesota Yacht Club, is fueled by Gen-X and millennial nostalgia, with 2025 headliners including Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Garbage.

We get it. Singing along to your favorite songs with a $17 beer or $7 bottle of water is a rite of summer. If you’re looking for younger, newer artists to quench your live music thirst in the coming months, though, here are 10 standouts among the touring artists headed our way.

Thee Sacred Souls

(Thursday, Palace Theatre)

From the Daptones Records camp that brought us Sharon Jones, this vibrant retro-soul trio from San Diego earned high marks with its second album, “Got a Story to Tell,” and is making the festival rounds this year from Coachella to Boston Calling. Tender-throated frontman Josh Lane and his band also just landed the opening slot on Kali Uchis’ fall arena tour. Sounds like: Black Pumas meets Curtis Mayfield.

Blondshell

(June 11, Fine Line)

Los Angeles rocker and lyric twister Sabrina Teitelbaum was a marvel in her local coming-out at the Entry in 2023, riding the buzz for her single “Salad,” a fantasy about poisoning a sexual abuser. She’s touring her second album, “If You Asked for a Picture,” which leans into her dark humor and ‘90s alt-rock influences. Sounds like: Hole and Bully.

Bad Moves

(June 21, Cloudland Theater)

This high-energy Washington, D.C., punk quartet offers infectious boy/girl vocals and sharp and snarky pop hooks, evidenced by last year’s single “Let the Rats Inherit the Earth.” They are labelmates with local faves Bad Bad Hats on Don Giovanni Records and will be nicely paired with Scrunchies for hometown support at this gig. Sounds like: Superchunk meets New Pornographers.

Key Glock

(June 22, the Fillmore)

After charting with his “Yellow Tape” mixtapes, the 2023 single “Let’s Go” and featured appearances with his late cousin Young Dolph, Memphis rapper Markeyvius Cathey is heading out on his first major tour, promoting his first major-label record, just released on Republic Records, “Glockaveli.” It’s a concept album inspired by Tupac Shakur’s “Makaveli.” Sounds like: 2Pac meets Yeat.

Teddy Swims

(July 6, the Armory)

One of the best new artist nominees at this year’s Grammy Awards, where he also earned primo screen time singing his No. 1 hit “Lose Control,” the face-tattooed Atlanta soul man is embarking on his biggest headlining tour yet touting his second album, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).” Sounds like: Hozier and Adele.

Yeison Landero

(July 16, Cedar Cultural Center)

Nicknamed “el heredero de la cumbia” back home in Colombia — heir to the cumbia music throne once held by his late grandfather Andrés Landero — this modern accordion-squeezing bandleader has been making his American introductions via arts hubs such as the Kennedy Center and Los Angeles Philharmonic. He’s performing here for free as part of the internationally flavored Summer at the Cedar series. Sounds like: Grupo Blanco meets Peso Pluma.

The Beaches and/or Beach Bunny

(July 20, Minnesota Yacht Club)

If you’re headed to Harriet Island in St. Paul for Green Day or Garbage the last day of the MYC festival, be sure to get there early enough to catch either or both of these clever and catchy pop-punk bands with the sand-combing names. Toronto’s all-woman quartet the Beaches had the viral ex-dissing 2023 hit “Blame Brett” and just dropped a fun third album. Chicagoan Lili and her bubbly band have been in steady rotation at the Current with the body-image anthem “Prom Queen” and last year’s “Vertigo.” Sound like: Blondie meets Green Day.

Mohini Dey

(July 22, the Dakota)

If Prince were still here, he’d probably be spotted up in his private booth at this one. She’s a 28-year-old musical prodigy from Mumbai, India, who’s become known as a master of the electric bass, with viral instructional videos and featured appearances with Steve Vai and table wiz Zakir Hussain. She toured with Willow Smith’s band and has set out on her own with a manically funky, eponymous, instrumental solo album. Sounds like: Primus meets ‘00s-funky Prince.

The Marías

(Aug. 1, the Armory)

This will be the hottest chill-out concert of the year. Los Angeles singer María Zardoya and her namesake band are riding a viral, TikTok-heavy wave and touring for their second record, “Submarine,” heavy on light, swirly, whispery indie-pop. They’re playing in Minneapolis the day before a big gig at the Hinterland fest in Iowa. Sounds like: Mazzy Star meets Clairo.

Sierra Ferrell

(Aug. 2, Surly Brewing Festival Field)

Just seven years into her recording career, the colorfully dressed, bluegrass-attired West Virginian song picker has become Americana music’s buzziest act. She wowed a sold-out First Ave crowd last year and earned a strong response opening for Post Malone and Jelly Roll’s stadium show earlier this month, and yet still sounds traditional and authentic enough to be a Grand Ole Opry cast member. Sounds like: Dolly Parton produced by Sturgill Simpson.

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

