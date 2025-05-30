Never mind the oldies, here are 10 younger acts to see in concert this summer in Minnesota

If you’re headed to Harriet Island in St. Paul for Green Day or Garbage the last day of the MYC festival, be sure to get there early enough to catch either or both of these clever and catchy pop-punk bands with the sand-combing names. Toronto’s all-woman quartet the Beaches had the viral ex-dissing 2023 hit “Blame Brett” and just dropped a fun third album. Chicagoan Lili and her bubbly band have been in steady rotation at the Current with the body-image anthem “Prom Queen” and last year’s “Vertigo.” Sound like: Blondie meets Green Day.