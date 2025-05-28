The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, May 29
1. Joshua Ray Walker: Like Orville Peck, he’s an overlooked phenomenon in country music who gets attention (when he gets it) for the wrong reasons, namely his appearance. The controversy-stirring Dallas singer/songwriter has a feminine-sounding voice that he embraces by wearing fits like a pink faux-fur coat. On 2023’s “What Is It Even,” Walker proved his bona fides as a vocalist by giving twangy interpretations of pop hits by women including “Cuz I Love You,” “Halo” and “Believe.” But, Walker can play it straight, too, as he did on last year’s acoustic Texas singer/songwriter-y collection “Thank You.” Winnipeg’s buzzing alt-twanger Boy Golden opens. (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., $27.40, axs.com)
Also: A bustling concert season at Surly Brewing Festival Field begins with a sold-out gig by Northern California’s monotoned rock unit Cake of 1996’s “The Distance” fame (8 p.m., resale tickets only); cabaret queen Marilyn Maye, unstoppable at 97, continues her annual May run at Crooners (7 p.m. Thu, 8 p.m. Fri., $55-$65 ); equally unstoppable at 98, Minneapolis piano man Cornbread Harris shares his love of blues and jazz at the hip newish Berlin (4:30-6:30 p.m., free); the Go Your Own Way singalong tribute to Fleetwood Mac will feature Haley E. Ridell, Annie Enneking, Katy Vernon and more on vocals (8 p.m. Turf Club, $12).
Friday, May 30
2. Laamar: After returning home to north Minneapolis, recording his “Flowers” EP amid a backdrop of racial strife and forming his sort-of-namesake band, Geoffrey Lamar Wilson has settled in as a father, a bandleader and a prodigal son of the local scene. Those traits all come together with warm-burning results on his first full-length Laamar album, “In the Light,” a confident, openhearted and at times groovy collection that falls between Jackson Browne and Bill Withers on the sonic front and is loaded with lost-but-found lyrics, from the existential title track to the standout burner “Gasoline” with guest singer Clare Doyle. He’s celebrating its release with Lady Midnight to help stir the soul. (9 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $15-$22, icehousempls.com)
3. Border CrosSing: The Twin Cities’ foremost purveyors of contemporary choral music from Latin America and its diaspora will close its season by performing Cuban composer Calixto Álvarez’s “Réquiem Osún.” It’s a work rooted in the Catholic requiem mass for the dead, but also incorporating elements of the religious traditions and music of West Africa. Ahmed Anzaldúa conducts. (7 p.m. Fri., Church of the Ascension, 1723 Bryant Av. N., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Sat., Academia Cesar Chavez School, 1801 Lacrosse Av., St. Paul, $6-$30, children free, bordercrossingmn.org)
4. Lucky Diaz & the Family Jam Band: Diaz is a rare children’s music artist who has a degree from the prestigious Berklee College of Music. His musical partner and wife, Alisha Gaddis, has a degree in drama from New York University. Together, they make bilingual, ageless kindie music, children’s music in Spanish and English and in various musical genres, some in pop/rock, some in various Latin styles. Their collaborations have led to many albums, books, films and TV shows as well as Emmys and Latin Grammys and, this year, a Grammy for best children’s album for “Brillo, Brillo!” The group headlines the 25th Annual Flint Hills Festival. (6:30 p.m. Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $8 and up, ordway.org)
Also: With plenty of reason to fire it up again, Twin Cities rock hero Tina Schlieske is reigniting her feminist punk band Genital Panic and opening with another of her all-star units, Quatro (8 p.m. Turf Club, $20); synth-poppy Vancouver rockers Peach Pit are still touring for last year’s sweet album “Magpie” and have Briston Maroney with them (7 p.m. the Armory, $47); New Orleans Suspects return with their good grooves from NOLA (7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $34 and up); big band jazz doesn’t get better in the Twin Cities than the Adi Yeshaya Orchestra with Garlandesque singer Jennifer Grimm (7 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $37.80 and up); the Neighborhood Quartet finds the New Standards vibraphonist Steve Roehm doing his jazz-rock-funk thing (5:30 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $32.31 and up).
Saturday, May 31
5. Valerie June: The Tennessee-reared, Brooklyn-based singer eschews her cosmic Americana vibe on her month-old sixth album, “Owls, Omens and Oracles.” With her inimitable childlike voice, the Bob Dylan-cosigned singer oozes optimism. The mood of this record is established on the opening “Joy Joy,” a celebrative bop that assures “you’ll find that joy, joy in your soul.” Produced by M. Ward with guest appearances by Norah Jones and the Blind Boys of Alabama, “Owls” has a lo-fi indie-rock tone, though these melodic tunes have a taste of the soul, blues, folk and spiritual touches that have characterized June’s Grammy-nominated career. (8 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $65 and up, ticketmaster.com)
6. Front Row Paul Fest: Maybe the Twin Cities music scene’s all-time biggest fan, Paul Engebretson, died in March and is getting an appropriately large summer festival thrown as a memorial with some of the 60-plus rock bands he supported spread over two days and stages (inside/outside). Saturday’s 12-hour lineup includes the Shackletons, Melismatics, Flamin’ Ohs, Cindy Lawson, High on Stress, Faith Boblett, Zeppo, Mood Swings and Pullstring. Sunday’s cast includes Ike Reilly backed by the Shackletons, the Hypstrz, Silent Treatment, Belfast Cowboys, 99ers, Katy Vernon and Annie & the Bang Bang. Money raised will go toward a Flowers Studio recording grant for new bands. See the full schedule on Facebook. (Noon-midnight Sat., noon-10:30 p.m. Sun., Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10 or more donation, palmers-bar.com)