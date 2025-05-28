The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

10. Adrian Crutchfield: The North Carolina saxophonist has amassed an impressive résumé in a short period of time. He’s played with Lionel Richie, Bette Midler, CeeLo Green, Fantasia Barrino, Young Jeezy, the Gap Band and Branford Marsalis, among others. He was one of Prince’s go-to saxophonists from 2012–2016. He also leads his own band and has released his own music in the smooth jazz realm. Since Prince died, Crutchfield has been an instructor in the annual Purple Playground’s Academy of Prince in the Twin Cities, teaching young people about the Purple One and helping them to create their own music. Crutchfield will perform with his own band and some students in a benefit for the nonprofit Purple Playground at the place where Prince made his professional debut. (6:30 p.m. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls., $55.20, free for ages 12 and under, Eventbrite.com)