Star Tribune reporter and veteran Twin Cities journalist Burl Gilyard dies at 58

Burl Gilyard had a way with words. Combined with his curiosity, humor and determination, it added up to a long and multifaceted journalism career in the Twin Cities.
Over four decades as a reporter, Gilyard was never short on story ideas or sources as he covered the medical device industry and commercial real estate beats for the now defunct City Pages and Twin Cities Reader, and later for Finance & Commerce and Twin Cities Business (TCB).
Gilyard most recently worked as a reporter for the Star Tribune from 2021 to 2024, and it’s where he filed his last byline. Gilyard died on May 15 from complications from a progressive neuromuscular disease known as adrenomyeloneuropathy. He was 58.
“He was pretty excited when he was hired by the Star Tribune,” said Brian Johnson, a staff writer at Finance & Commerce who sat next to Gilyard when the two worked together at the publication from 2004 to 2013.
Born in Minneapolis, Gilyard was a “storyteller and communicator forever,” said his wife of 31 years, Nicole Cina, of Minneapolis. The couple met while sitting through Journalism 101 at the University of Minnesota, but Gilyard “was not impressed,” she said. Instead, Gilyard earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies, allowing him to explore interests ranging from arts and culture to pottery, history and “a whole bunch of different things,” Cina said.
Gilyard’s earliest writings appeared in the Washburn High School newspaper and the in-store newsletter music reviews he penned for Musicland. In the mid-1990s he landed at the Twin Cities Reader, where he cranked out everything from in-depth features and cover stories on city politics to inside briefs to local music reviews. Over the years his byline also appeared in Rolling Stone magazine and the Wall Street Journal.
Never shy, Gilyard often shouted two of his favorite sayings across the Reader’s newsroom: “Punk rock!” and “Woo hoo,” recalled his former editor Claude Peck, who later worked as an editor at the Star Tribune.
“He was hard working,” Peck said. “He was extremely team-oriented. He was a big contributor. He wrote really good stories.”