Star Tribune reporter and veteran Twin Cities journalist Burl Gilyard dies at 58

Born in Minneapolis, Gilyard was a “storyteller and communicator forever,” said his wife of 31 years, Nicole Cina, of Minneapolis. The couple met while sitting through Journalism 101 at the University of Minnesota, but Gilyard “was not impressed,” she said. Instead, Gilyard earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies, allowing him to explore interests ranging from arts and culture to pottery, history and “a whole bunch of different things,” Cina said.