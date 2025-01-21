Two of last year’s headliners at the trendsetting Coachella music festival are now atop this year’s lineup for Iowa’s increasingly popular music campout Hinterland.
Iowa’s Hinterland music fest will go big in 2025 with Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator
The three-day campout near Des Moines is expanding in size and catering more to youth this year.
Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator — each with massive appeal to young TikTokers and YouTubers — will headline the first and last days of Hinterland 2025, scheduled Aug. 1-3 in St. Charles, Iowa, a half-hour south of Des Moines and four hours from the Twin Cities. Country-pop hitmaker Kacey Musgraves is the other top name on the lineup, which was announced Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s presale ticket offers.
Other acts listed on the schedule include Bleachers (led by Lana’s and Taylor Swift’s collaborator Jack Antonoff), Clairo, the Marías, Sierra Ferrell, Remi Wolf, Royel Otis, Wyatt Flores, Role Model, Glass Beams and Gigi Perez. The roster shows a clear shift from organizers to appeal to a younger, more viral-oriented crowd from the Americana and indie-rock artists of past years.
Along with that musical shift comes a change in size and layout of the fest, housed on a hilly and woodsy stretch of property amid farmland off Interstate 35. Organizers moved the main stage to accommodate more fans and are adding shaded options and other improvements to VIP areas. Attendance topped out at around 20,000 in 2024.
Hinterland is so far the only U.S. date on the 2025 concert itinerary for torchy “Video Games” singer Del Rey, who has grown averse to traditional touring and typically now only performs at festivals or in stadiums. Her last time in Minnesota was on an arena tour that hit Target Center in 2018.
More of a road hound, Los Angeles rap star Tyler, the Creator was last seen regionally at Target Center in 2022 and is opening his 2025 tour at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Feb. 4.
Tickets for Hinterland start at $275 for three-day general admission and $675 for three-day VIP under the presale window, which opens Thursday at 10 a.m. with preregistration via Hinterlandiowa.com. Prices later go up to $330 and $720, respectively. Single-day tickets will cost $145-$350.
The Twin Cities' nearest thing to Hinterland — albeit with more of a nostalgic bend — the second annual Minnesota Yacht Club festival on Harriet Island in St. Paul is readying its 2025 lineup for an announcement expected next week. MYC will take place two weeks before Hinterland, July 18-20.
