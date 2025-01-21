Iowa’s Hinterland music fest will go big in 2025 with Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator

Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator — each with massive appeal to young TikTokers and YouTubers — will headline the first and last days of Hinterland 2025, scheduled Aug. 1-3 in St. Charles, Iowa, a half-hour south of Des Moines and four hours from the Twin Cities. Country-pop hitmaker Kacey Musgraves is the other top name on the lineup, which was announced Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s presale ticket offers.