Minnesota State Fair’s 2025 free stages will feature Los Lobos, Rachel Platten and ’90s rap vets

Mexican American performers also will be prominently featured during the daytime slots at the bandshell, with cult-loved alt-twanger Rosie Flores on the schedule along with another Texas music institution, Mariachi Campanas de America. Some of the bandshell’s other daytime performers will include: New Orleans piano groover Jon Cleary; Oklahoma country rockers Jason Scott & the High Heat; Twin Cities roots music faves Davina & the Vagabonds, Dylan Salfer, Sarah Morris and Sweet Colleens; and touring tributes to Jimmy Buffett, John Denver, Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash.