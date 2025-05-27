Things To Do

54 festivals and fairs to check out this summer in Twin Cities suburbs

Events include strawberry and rib fests, parties in parks, Leprechaun Days, parades and more.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 4:43PM
The third annual Becker Car Show will be held on June 13 as part of the Becker Freedom Days at the Becker Intermediate School parking lot.

Every summer, suburban towns flaunt what their communities have to offer by hosting fairs and festivals that bring neighbors together for parades, hometown royalty and colorful fireworks.

Most of the festivals offer a free entry, with costs associated with food, vendors and some attractions, and many are an all-day affair. This year, Father Hennepin Festival in Champlin turns 50 years and the former Farmington Dew Days will be called Top the Tater Days, because of a new naming partner in Kemps.

We have scoured the cities for as many details as available, but news and weather happen. So, check the websites before heading out.

Afton Strawberry Festival and Market Place: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 29. Festival honors the berry crops grown in the area since the 1800s and includes music, 80-plus vendors and activities. Free. Afton Square Park, Afton. ci.afton.mn.us

Albertville Friendly City Days: Carnival, a citywide garage sale, beer garden, robotic puppets, dance and craft party, softball tournament and fireworks are part of the five-day fest. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. June 11-12; 8 a.m.-11:50 p.m. June 13; 8 a.m.-midnight June 14; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15. Free. Various locations throughout Albertville. albertvillefriendlycitydays.com)

Andover Family Fun Fest: Due to the installation of roundabouts along the usual parade route, there will be no parade this year. But the fest will go on with craft vendors, cornhole, hockey tournament and family activities. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Sat. at Sunshine Park. (5-11 p.m. July 11; 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 12. Free. Various locations. andovermn.gov)

Anoka County Fair: A talent show, craft workshops, Monster X tour, bull riding, NTPA tractor pull and fireworks are part of the fair. Also, kids will have their day and so will seniors. The grandstand features Chayce Beckham and Logan Michael. (8 a.m.-11 p.m. July 22-26; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. July 27. Gate admission: $10-$15; Kids Day: July 22 with gate admission and all you can ride. $27; Grandstand concert: $38-$60. 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka. anokacountyfair.com)

Anoka Pride Day: Celebrate the queer community with entertainment, crafts and vendors. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 7. Free. 3rd Av. & Main St., Anoka. anokaprideday.org)

Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair: Not only can you shop from 150-plus crafters but also you can make sidewalk chalk art and explore the historic downtown. New this year is the Social District, selling adult beverages. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12. Free. Downtown Anoka. anokariverfest.org)

Apple Valley Freedom Days: The car show is back and so are the various awards. A party will precede the fireworks show on July 4, which will begin at 9:30 p.m. (Hours TBA. June 28-July 4. Free. Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 140th St. W., Apple Valley. avfreedomdays.com)

Becker Freedom Days: You have a chance to win $150 in the barbecue bash. The medallion hunt is back along with a kid zone, live music, bubble party and car show. (Hours TBA. June 8-15. Various locations in Becker. Free. beckerfreedomdays.com)

Blaine Festival: Rock the weekend away with music by the 70’s Magic Sunshine Band, Disco Kingz, A Hard Days Night and Dirty Shorts Brass Band among others. Attractions include a dunk tank, carnival corner and Blaine K9 Unit demonstration. (5 p.m.-midnight June 27; 10 a.m.-midnight June 28; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 29. Free. Aquatore Park, 9191 Lincoln St. NE,. Blaine. blainefestival.org)

Blue Heron Days: The annual parade will return at the fest, which includes a car show, food trucks, bounce houses and games. (Hours TBA. Aug. 14-17. Free. Rookery Activity Center, 7690 Village Dr., Lino Lakes. linolakes.us)

Buffalo Arts and Craft Festival: More than 150 vendors will exhibit merchandise along with a variety of food offerings at the 42nd annual fest. (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Free. Downtown Buffalo. buffalochamber.org)

Buffalo Days: Grand parade, fireworks, carnival rides, movie in the park and a beer garden are part of this weeklong event. (7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. June 8; 7:30 noon- 8 p.m. June 15. Free. Sturges Park, 505 2nd Av. S., Buffalo. buffalochamber.org)

Canadian Days: Held for the 49th year, the fest includes a 5K run/walk, classic car show, parade and family activities. (Hours TBA. Aug. 1-3. Spooner Park, 350 Eli Rd., Little Canada. littlecanadamn.org)

Carver County Fair: The five-day fair features cattle and horse shows, 4-H competitions, kids activities and demonstrations. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 6-9; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 10. $9, ages 6 and under free. Carver County Fairgrounds, 501 W. 3rd St., Waconia. carvercountyfair.com)

Corcoran Country Daze: Josh Ross, Ben Johnson, Justin Moore and Tigirlily Gold. perform in concerts for “the metro’s biggest backyard party.” The event also will include a car and tractor show, country market and free family day. (Hours TBA. Aug. 15-16. Free, $30-$150 for concerts. Corcoran Lions Park, 7205 Cty. Rd. 101N, Corcoran. corcorancountrydaze.org)

Corn Days: A car show, wine pull, Bingo petting zoo, fiesta dinner and cornhole tournament are among the activities. (11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. Church of St. George, 133 N. Brown Rd., Long Lake. stgeorgelonglake.org)

Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest: The strawberry-themed community fest includes a Doggie Dash, hot air balloon rides, bean bag tourney and carnival. (Hours TBA. June 19-22. Free. Kingston Park, 9195 75th St. S., Cottage Grove. cottagegrovestrawberryfest.com)

Crystal Frolics: The family-focused celebration features pickleball and softball tournaments, community food drive and entertainment. (Times vary. July 24-27. Free. Various locations. crystalfrolics.org)

Dakota County Fair: Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, ax-throwing show, Minnesota Garden Railway Society exhibit, mini golf and more. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 4; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 5-6; 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 7-9; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10. Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W. Farmington. dakotacountyfair.org)

Dan Patch Days: The festival that pays homage to the famed harness racing horse features live music, a parade, cookie-eating contest and pancake breakfast. (7-9 p.m. June 26; 5-11 p.m. June 27; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 28; 7 a.m.-noon June 29. Savage Community Park, 13500 Dakota Av. S., Savage. danpatchdays.org)

Delano Sculpture and Blues Fest: View outdoor sculptures created by Minnesota artists on a guided tour, walk through the art market and enjoy locally made eats and craft beers. Music provided by the Joyann Parker Band and Trent Romens Band.(10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 14. Free. Delano Sculpture Park, 114 Babcock Blvd., Delano.)

Eagan Funfest: This southern suburb centers the Fourth of July event with a carnival, concerts and of course, fireworks. (4-8 p.m. July 2; 4-10:30 p.m. July 3; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. July 4; 1-10 p.m. July 5. Eagan Festival Grounds, 1507 Central Pkwy., Eagan. eaganfunfest.org)

Eden Prairie Rib Fest: A lip-smacking, saucy good time is promised at the annual Eden Prairie Rotary fundraiser, featuring smoked rib and kid’s hot dog meals and pulled chicken dinners. It is accompanied by Minnesota Festival of Jazz on the Prairie with music by local big bands and a disc tournament. Proceeds benefit the rotary club’s service project. (Noon-7 p.m. June 8. Free, $6-$22 for dinners. Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. eprotary.org)

Farmington Top the Tater Days: Previously known as “Dew Days,” the festival returns with a new name with Kemps (a Farmington business) signing on as a naming sponsor. The four-day fest includes a parade and family activities. (Hours TBA. June 26-29. Various locations throughout Farmington. farmingtondewdays.com)

Father Hennepin Festival: Champlin celebrates 50 years of this festival with canoe and kayak races, family activities, live music and more. (Hours TBA. June 12-15. Free. Mississippi Point Park, 307 East River Pky., Champlin. fatherhennepinfestival.com)

Fridley 49’er Days: Car show, trivia, food trucks and park activities are included in the community event. (4-9 p.m. June 12; 5-9 p.m. June 13; 2-10 p.m. June 14. Free. Commons Park, 555 61st Av. NE., Fridley. fridleymn.gov)

Golden Valley Pride Festival: Food trucks, beer and wine garden, drag show and live music are on the roster. (Noon-6 p.m. June 7. Free. Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Pkwy. N., Golden Valley. goldenvalleypride.com)

Ham Lake Freedom Festival: The day begins with a flag-raising ceremony and includes a business expo, artisan market, food vendors, robot demonstration and eye screening. (3-11 p.m. June 28. Free. Ham Lake Lions Park, 1220 157th Av. NE, Ham Lake. hamlakeareacc.org)

Hanover Harvest Festival: The 20th anniversary of the community event is marked with a car show, parade, royalty coronation and fireworks. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 2. Free. Settlers Park, 11230 5th St. NE., Hanover. hanoverharvestfestival.com)

Hennepin County Fair: The three-day fair includes SWAT team demo, musical entertainment, 4-H displays, bounce houses, pottery demonstration and creative activities. (June 12-14. Free. Hennepin County Fairgrounds, 19101 Cty. Rd. 10, Hamel. hennepincountyfair.com)

Heritage Days: It will feature a craft fair and business expo, car and motorcycle show and live music ranging from classic rock to alt rock. (Aug. 14 (hours TBA); 4-11 p.m. Aug. 15; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 16; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. Heritage Park, 1345 Laurel Av., St. Paul Park. sppheritagedays.com)

Hopkins Raspberry Festival: The citywide event started as a way to boost business during the Great Depression but now is packed with a scavenger hunt, coronation and royal ball, marketplace fair, bean bag and softball tournaments and grand parade. (Hours TBA. July 16-20. Free. Various locations. raspberrycapital.com)

Kaposia Days: The three-day event includes a grand parade, street dance, kids fishing clinic, puzzle contest and more. (6:30-10 p.m. June 27; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 28; noon-5 p.m. June 29. Free. Various locations. kaposiadays.org)

Leprechaun Days: More than 60 events will be held over eight days, and they include a grilling competition, yoga in the park, open skating, Midsummer Fair and performances. (July 19-26. Various locations. leprechaundays.org)

Lumberjack Days: Keep summer thrilling with a downhill derby, BMX stunt shows and bocce ball tournament. The parade at 11 a.m. on July 20 features floats, fire trucks and marching bands. Concert performers include Dave Burkhart, Stevie Monce and Jerrod Niemann. (July 18-20. Free, admission fee for concerts, see website for information. Various times and locations. lumberjackdays.com)

Manitou Days: The three-week festival highlights the best that the lakeside community has to offer, including a beach dance, kiddie parade, sandcastle making, entertainment and ending with fireworks on July 4. (June 19-July 4. Free. Various locations, see website for times and locations. manitoudays.com)

Maple Grove Days: The 30-plus old event features a corn feed, coronation, events for teens, beer tent, bed races, tournaments and fireworks. (Hours TBA. July 16-20. Free. Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove. mgco.org)

Mayer Rising Community Festival: Activities include a car, tractor and craft shows, Twins youth baseball clinic, craft show, kids pedal pull and more. (8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12. Free. City Hall, 413 Bluejay Av., Mayer. facebook.com)

Mendota Days: Embark on a treasure hunt then jump around in bounce houses before heading to the food trucks and watching the parade. (July 11-12. Free. See website for times and locations. cityofmendota.org)

Monticello Riverfest: Volunteers of this annual event have put together activities highlighting the city’s parks along the Mississippi, including a family fun night, Art in the Park, worship service and beanbag tournament. (5-10 p.m. July 11; 7:30 a.m.-11:15 p.m. July 12; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Various locations. monticelloriverfest.com)

Oakdale Summer Fest: There’s something for the young and young at heart here, including a parade, pony rides, balloon artistry, skateboard contest, golf tournament and fireworks. (8-11:30 a.m. June 23; 4-10:30 p.m. June 26; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. June 27; 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. June 28. Free. Walton Park, 1584 Hadley Av., Oakdale. oakdalesummerfest.com)

Panorama of Progress: Otherwise known as Pan-O-Prog, Lakeville’s festival began with the success of the development of Lakeville’s Airlake Industrial Park. Attractions include baby crawl race, carnival, parade, flower and foliage show, fishing tournament and fireworks. (July 4-13. Free. Various times and locations. panoprog.org)

Parktacular: Splash into summer with a pool event as well as a parade, fishing clinic for kids, juggling demos and concert. (4-7 p.m. June 13; noon-9 p.m. June 14; 1-4 p.m. 15. Free. Events held at Wolfe Park and the ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park. parktacular.org)

Party in the Park: Orono Rotary puts on quite the shindig in the park with music by Red Dot Garage and food vendors. (5-11 p.m. June 7. Free. Veterans Memorial Park, 5050 Independence St., Maple Plain. mapleplainmn.gov)

Prior Lake Days: Start the weekend out with a Sip and Stroll followed by family day with shopping, food trucks and kids activities. (6-8 p.m. Aug. 8; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 9. Family day is free, the Sip and Stroll is $25-$30. Downtown Prior Lake. priorlakechamber.com)

Rockin’ Rogers: Sponsored by the Rogers Lions Club, the event features a family night, carnival, games and music. (June 19-21, see website for times. Free. 22350 S. Diamond Lake Rd., Rogers. rogerslions.org)

Rosefest: The annual tradition kicks off with the 33rd annual rose parade followed by a week of events, including a superhero carnival, kids’ garage sale, Taste of Rosefest, “Shrek the Musical,” disc golf tournament and Porsche car show, and wrapping up with fireworks show. (6:15 p.m. June 23; 5-7 p.m. June 24; 6-8 p.m. June 25 & 27; 5-8:30 p.m. June 26; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. June 28; 2 & 6 p.m. June 29. Free, Taste of Rosefest is $40-$50. Various locations. cityofroseville.com)

Scott County Fair: Meet with master gardeners at the fair that also features live entertainment and livestock demonstrations. (June 23-27. Free admission, parking is $15 per vehicle. Scott County Fairgrounds, 7151 190th St. W., Jordan. Check website for times. scottcountyfair.org)

Slice of Shoreview: The weekend event includes a carnival, pony rides, music, parade, petting zoo, car show and fireworks. (4-10 p.m. July 25; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27. Free. Island Lake County Park, 3611 Victoria St. N., Shoreview. sliceofshoreview.com)

Summerfest: Activities throughout the day include sports challenges, food vendors, entertainment and ends with fireworks. (4-10:30 p.m. June 28. Free. Minnetonka Civic Center Park, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka. minnetonkamn.gov)

Washington County Fair: Grandstand events include a truck pull and bull riding. The fair also features a carnival, games, exhibits, amusement rides, fair food and vendors. (7 a.m.-9 p.m. July 30; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. July 31-Aug. 2; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 3. $10, ages 7 and under free; additional fees for some grandstand events. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 North 40th St., Stillwater. washingtoncountyfair.org)

West St. Paul Days: Explore the best that local businesses and parks have to offer with a parade, garden party, medallion hunt, citywide garage sale and food trucks. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. June 5; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. June 6; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 7; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 8. Free. Various locations. explorewsp.com)

Whiz Bang Days: Robbinsdale’s festival is home to an ice cream social, trivia night, spaghetti and hot dog eating contest, kids book walk and fireworks. (6-8 p.m. July 10; 8:30 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. July 11; 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 12; 8 a.m.-9 pm. July 13; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 14. Various locations. robbinsdalewhizbangdays.org)

Woodbury Days: Festivities here include robotics demonstrations, basketball tournament, carnival, parade and live entertainment. (4-10 p.m. Aug. 22; 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24. Free. Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Dr., Woodbury. woodburydays.org)

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

54 festivals and fairs to check out this summer in Twin Cities suburbs

card image

Events include strawberry and rib fests, parties in parks, Leprechaun Days, parades and more.

Books

A wild Uber ride with a psychic gave Minneapolis writer her novel’s ending

photo of Mpls author Megan Giddings

Books

Review: Taylor Jenkins Reid follows ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ with ‘Atmosphere’

Cory Oldweiler
photo of author Taylor Jenkins Reid