54 festivals and fairs to check out this summer in Twin Cities suburbs

Every summer, suburban towns flaunt what their communities have to offer by hosting fairs and festivals that bring neighbors together for parades, hometown royalty and colorful fireworks.
Most of the festivals offer a free entry, with costs associated with food, vendors and some attractions, and many are an all-day affair. This year, Father Hennepin Festival in Champlin turns 50 years and the former Farmington Dew Days will be called Top the Tater Days, because of a new naming partner in Kemps.
We have scoured the cities for as many details as available, but news and weather happen. So, check the websites before heading out.
Afton Strawberry Festival and Market Place: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 29. Festival honors the berry crops grown in the area since the 1800s and includes music, 80-plus vendors and activities. Free. Afton Square Park, Afton. ci.afton.mn.us
Albertville Friendly City Days: Carnival, a citywide garage sale, beer garden, robotic puppets, dance and craft party, softball tournament and fireworks are part of the five-day fest. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. June 11-12; 8 a.m.-11:50 p.m. June 13; 8 a.m.-midnight June 14; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15. Free. Various locations throughout Albertville. albertvillefriendlycitydays.com)
Andover Family Fun Fest: Due to the installation of roundabouts along the usual parade route, there will be no parade this year. But the fest will go on with craft vendors, cornhole, hockey tournament and family activities. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Sat. at Sunshine Park. (5-11 p.m. July 11; 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 12. Free. Various locations. andovermn.gov)
Anoka County Fair: A talent show, craft workshops, Monster X tour, bull riding, NTPA tractor pull and fireworks are part of the fair. Also, kids will have their day and so will seniors. The grandstand features Chayce Beckham and Logan Michael. (8 a.m.-11 p.m. July 22-26; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. July 27. Gate admission: $10-$15; Kids Day: July 22 with gate admission and all you can ride. $27; Grandstand concert: $38-$60. 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka. anokacountyfair.com)
Anoka Pride Day: Celebrate the queer community with entertainment, crafts and vendors. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 7. Free. 3rd Av. & Main St., Anoka. anokaprideday.org)