8 classical music events across Minnesota to check out this summer

What with all the choirs hereabouts, it’s understandable if Exultate has escaped your notice. But this group devoted to large-scale works for choir and chamber orchestra has gained an international reputation for its way with the music of J.S. Bach, thanks to its ample catalog of recordings. So much so that it’s been invited to Bachfest Leipzig in Germany. Check out what European audiences will hear at concerts in Edina and south Minneapolis. (June 7 and 8, exultate.org)