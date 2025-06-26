Outdoors

Mendota Bridge guardrails will be raised again following cyclist complaints

Construction last year had lowered the guardrails to align with the bridge’s original historic design.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 9:50PM

Less than year after the Mendota Bridge renovation was completed, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Thursday that higher railings will be installed on the span.

At an estimated cost of $2.5 million, the railings will be raised by a foot on the bridge that carries Hwy. 55 traffic as well as bicyclists and pedestrians from the Fort Snelling area to Mendota Heights.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and finish by fall, according to a news release.

The move comes after cyclists raised safety concerns over the height of the railings, which MnDOT installed last fall as part of a larger revamp. Those railings were the same height as the historic bridge’s original rails: 42 inches.

But the railings were lower than those that had been on the bridge for years, and many cyclists said they felt unsafe riding next to them.

One commenter in a local cyclist Facebook group said last fall that they were “terrified”: “Ended up hugging the car side, with the thinking I’d rather fall into the highway than off the bridge.”

Raising the height of the railings back to 54 inches will meet guidelines listed on MnDOT’s website.

“This would have been a good thing to do two years ago,” said Michael Wojcik, executive director of advocacy and education group Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota. “I think if they talked to anyone who rode a bike, they would have known the height [of the railing] was a safety issue.”

When the bridge was rebuilt and widened in 1992, the railings were raised. The current 42-inch railings follow “federal guidelines and safety standards,” according to the MnDOT release.

The Mendota Bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places and significant for having been the longest continuous, concrete arch bridge in the world when it was built in 1926, according to the Dakota County Historical Society.

Crews will increase the height of the railings while “still working to preserve the historic nature of the bridge,” according to MnDOT. The bridge trail will be closed during construction.

Alex Chhith

Reporter

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

