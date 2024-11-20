Davis, who noticed the change on his first ride across the bridge since the new railings were installed, wasn’t the only biker nervous about going across the span — which towers over the river and carries state Highway 55 from the Fort Snelling area to Mendota Heights — since it was reopened. Local cyclists have taken to social media airing their concerns, with many noting the new metal rails are considerably lower than the old guardrails. One commenter in a local cyclist Facebook group said they were, “riding on it a few days ago and was terrified. Ended up hugging the car side, with the thinking I’d rather fall into the highway than off the bridge.”