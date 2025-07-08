$71M recycled aluminum plant in Rosemount will help stem tariff costs

With its new $71 million expansion, EGA Spectro Alloys in Rosemount becomes one of only about 40 plants in the U.S. that can make recycled aluminum billets.
Think 25-foot-long poles of solid aluminum.
The 90,000-square-foot plant gives companies a needed domestic source for the much-in-demand billets at a time when most aluminum in the U.S. is imported and faces a 50% tariff set in June by President Donald Trump.
At the same time, it becomes a much bigger buyer of industrial metal scrap, a new buyer in Minnesota for recycled beer and pop cans and gives Spectro Alloy its first new product line in 53 years.
“So there’s a lot of demand. We are in a really good position,” said EGA Spectro Alloys President Luke Palen.
Because aluminum is used in everything from cars and fighter jets to food containers and America’s ever-expanding energy grid, U.S. demand “approached near record levels in 2024,” said Aluminum Association spokesperson Katie Rosebrook.
Spectro Alloy employs about 150 workers in its original aluminum recycling plant, which makes 28-pound bricks, called ingots, that eventually become parts for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Polaris ATVs and products made by companies like General Motors, Tesla, Black & Decker and Caterpillar.
The company, which is majority owned by Emirates Global Aluminum in United Arab Emirates, now is scrambling to add 50 new workers and expects the new billet operation to boost business by 50%, Palen said.