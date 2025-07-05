Minneapolis

Man found fatally shot in Minneapolis as July 4 drew to a close

This was the city’s second homicide on the Fourth of July.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 5, 2025 at 3:37PM
A file image of a Minneapolis Police Department squad car. (Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 24812257W ORG XMIT: MIN2108201724250211 (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man was found shot to death late Friday in south Minneapolis, officials said.

Someone flagged down firefighters about 11:20 p.m. and alerted to an unconscious man who was on the ground in the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue, police said.

The firefighters immediately gave emergency aid to the man, a police statement read.

Police say the man, in his 20s, was shot at least once. Officers found evidence at the scene pointing to multiple shots being fired, the statement continued.

The man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead there, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests have been announced, and police are trying to determine the circumstances connected to the shooting.

“Someone knows what happened to this man,” read a statemment from Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “We need anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to share that information with us.”

This was the city’s second homicide on July 4. Gunfire struck and killed one of two men riding electric scooters about 2:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue N., police said.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken by emergency medical personnel to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died, police said. Officials have yet to release his identity.

As with Friday night’s killing, no arrests have been announced, and police have not addressed a possible motive.

There have been 29 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 36 at this time last year in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information about either killing is encouraged to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a message at 612-673-5845. Tipsters wishing to provide information anonymously are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the CrimeStoppers website. Those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

