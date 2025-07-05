Man found fatally shot in Minneapolis as July 4 drew to a close

A man was found shot to death late Friday in south Minneapolis, officials said.
Someone flagged down firefighters about 11:20 p.m. and alerted to an unconscious man who was on the ground in the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue, police said.
The firefighters immediately gave emergency aid to the man, a police statement read.
Police say the man, in his 20s, was shot at least once. Officers found evidence at the scene pointing to multiple shots being fired, the statement continued.
The man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead there, police said. His identity has yet to be released.
No arrests have been announced, and police are trying to determine the circumstances connected to the shooting.
“Someone knows what happened to this man,” read a statemment from Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “We need anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to share that information with us.”
This was the city’s second homicide on July 4. Gunfire struck and killed one of two men riding electric scooters about 2:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue N., police said.