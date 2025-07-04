Man riding scooter fatally shot overnight in Minneapolis, police say

A man was fatally shot while riding a scooter early Friday in north Minneapolis, officials said.
The gunfire occurred about 2:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue, police said.
Preliminary information indicates two men were riding electric scooters and heard gunfire. One of the men was wounded and collapsed, while the other man called 911, police said.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken by emergency medical personnel to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests have been announced.
“Our investigators are working urgently to determine whether this was a targeted or random act, and we need the public’s help,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement.
Anyone with information is encouraged to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a message at 612-673-5845. Tipsters wishing to provide information anonymously are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the CrimeStoppers website. Those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.
There have been 28 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 35 at this time last year in Minneapolis.