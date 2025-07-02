In continued efforts to curb July 4th ‘chaos’, police to close Minneapolis roads, add patrols in city

In continued efforts to curb the spikes in disturbances and assorted “chaos” that accompanies the July 4th holiday in recent years, Minneapolis city officials said they will once again increase patrols and close off some parking lots and roads surrounding Bde Maka Ska and Boom Island Park for the annual festivities.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Wednesday the majority of road closures will be around Boom Island, where the “Red, White & Boom” fireworks show takes place, and Bde Maka Ska, the largest in the city’s Chain of Lakes.
“We’re also once again using strategic road closures in areas that have seen high levels of problematic behavior,” he said. “These measures have proved successful last year in disrupting that activity, protecting neighborhoods and ensuring celebrations could continue safely.”
Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto named closures on N. West River Parkway from Plymouth Avenue until 11th Avenue and on the St. Anthony Main waterfront on Main Street SE. from E. Hennepin Avenue to 6th Avenue SE. The Boom Island Park Parking Lot will only be open for disability parking on Friday.
Parts of the Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed beginning Thursday until Sunday as will the lake’s parking lot. Lake Harriet Parkway will also be closed for an event. The Stone Arch Bridge, which is under repair, remains closed.
Ohotto said that among the 185 parks in the city’s system, Bde Maka Ska ranked first in 911 calls in both 2023 and 2024.
“We are trying to do something different to lower that number, and over the last month it appears that we have,” he said.
O’Hara said he privately thanked Ohotto last year for closing the Bde Maka Ska parking lot and limiting the “chaos” that has ensued in the area in past years.