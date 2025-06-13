Minneapolis Park Board’s July 4th celebration will be all-day affair

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will celebrate the nation’s birthday with a daylong party that will end with fireworks.
“Red, White and Boom” will start at 10 a.m. July 4 with an outdoor market at Water Works at Mill Ruins Park on the west end of the Stone Arch Bridge. Yoga sessions, “Pickleball on the Parkway,” food trucks, and dance parties will lead up to the closing pyrotechnics at 10 p.m.
Last year, thousands flocked to the downtown Minneapolis riverfront to catch fireworks after a five-year absence.
The Park Board suspended the show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held smaller celebrations over the following two years.
In 2023, the Park Board put on a laser light show on Boom Island before reviving what is billed as the “city’s largest Independence Day event.”