Minneapolis Park Board’s July 4th celebration will be all-day affair

“Red, White and Boom” festivities will start at 10 a.m. and end with fireworks over the Mississippi River at 10 p.m.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025 at 11:59AM
A large crowd gathered in downtown Minneapolis to watch fireworks on July 4, 2024. (Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board)

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will celebrate the nation’s birthday with a daylong party that will end with fireworks.

“Red, White and Boom” will start at 10 a.m. July 4 with an outdoor market at Water Works at Mill Ruins Park on the west end of the Stone Arch Bridge. Yoga sessions, “Pickleball on the Parkway,” food trucks, and dance parties will lead up to the closing pyrotechnics at 10 p.m.

Last year, thousands flocked to the downtown Minneapolis riverfront to catch fireworks after a five-year absence.

The Park Board suspended the show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held smaller celebrations over the following two years.

In 2023, the Park Board put on a laser light show on Boom Island before reviving what is billed as the “city’s largest Independence Day event.”

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

