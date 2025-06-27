Boom Island Park murder charges say man fired at group of people from circling car

A gang member was summoned to a birthday gathering at a popular city park on the Mississippi River in pursuit of a rival, then unleashed from a circling car a flurry of gunfire that killed a woman and wounded four men, according to charges filed Friday.
Zyere Jakye Porter, 23, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of drive-by shooting in connection with the June 1 gunfire at Boom Island Park.
Stageina Whiting, 23, of Brooklyn Center, died at HCMC from a gunshot wound to the torso. One of the people wounded remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon and “fully paralyzed,” the charges read.
Upon Porter’s arrest, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement: “I am grateful for the thorough and dedicated investigative work that led to the arrest of this individual. As the investigation proceeds, I hope this arrest brings some level of justice and comfort to the victims and their loved ones.”
Investigators determined that Porter and two other people were asked to come to the park to help fellow gang members ”attack a known ‘opp,’ a term commonly used for opposing gang members,” the charges read.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers raced to the scene about 9:30 p.m. and tallied roughly 130 discharged cartridge casings. They believe at least nine guns were fired during the mayhem.
Surveillance video showed Porter arriving at a large birthday party in the park in a Dodge Challenger. The party moved there after authorities kicked the attendees out of French Park in Plymouth.