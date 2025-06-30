Things To Do

Minnesota’s big bang show: A guide to the Fourth of July fireworks

While the skies light up in an array colors, the streets celebrate the holiday with concerts, parades and food.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 6:00PM
Fireworks will be displayed over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July as part of the "Red, White & Boom" celebration. (Rachel Woolf)

Dusk will bring thunderous booms and bright sparkles across Twin Cities skies this week.

Most municipalities will hold their fireworks shows on July 4th; a few are holding it a day or two before the holiday or two days after it. Cities such as Coon Rapids promise that this year’s show will be bigger and better than past years’. Some towns have incorporated their fireworks shows into annual municipal festivals while some others like Anoka, Blaine and Waconia are keeping it brief — it’s just going to be fireworks at a local park.

The light and sound displays will be in different, colors, shapes and formations for all to marvel at. So work on your oohs and aahs, grab a lawn chair or blanket and head to one of these venues for the Independence Day spectacle.

"Music in Plymouth" at the Hilde Performance Center on July 2 in Plymouth will conclude with a fireworks show. (Jeff Wheeler)

July 2

Plymouth: “Music in Plymouth” begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes performances by the Minnesota Orchestra and Los Alegres Bailadores. It concludes with fireworks at 10 p.m. (Free. Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd. musicinplymouth.org)

Fireworks from the City of Bloomington's Summer Fete light up the sky over Normandale Lake in 2017. (Jeff Wheeler)

July 3

Anoka: The 27th annual fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. (Castle Field, 600 Castle Field Blvd., Anoka. anokaminnesota.com)

Bloomington: The annual Summer Fete will feature family entertainment followed by a fireworks display at 10:10 p.m. (5-10:30 p.m. Normandale Lake Park, W. 84th St. and Normandale Blvd. bloomingtonmn.gov)

St. Louis Park: Food trucks and entertainment from 7 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. Rain date is July 10. (Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Av. S., St. Louis Park. stlouisparkmn.gov)

Shakopee: Horse racing, music by Boogie Wonderland, food trucks and family activities begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks show is around 10 p.m. ($10-$15. Canterbury Park, 100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee. canterburypark.com)

Kwik Trip Fireworks Spectacular will be held July 3 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. (Breckenridge, Ayrton)

July 4

Apple Valley Freedom Days: The final day of the eight-day event features all-age 2-mile and 5-mile races, barbecue meals and parade at 1 p.m. It wraps up with a pre-fireworks party with music by the Johnny Holm Band and a fireworks show around 9:30 p.m. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 140th St. W., Apple Valley. avfreedomdays.com)

Big Rock Creek: Celebrate the holiday with music, swimming, pony rides, food trucks, ax-throwing, bounce houses and more. The fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. (2 p.m.-end of fireworks. $8-$12, veterans and ages 2 and under free. 1674 State Road 87, St. Croix Falls, Wis. bigrockcreekwi.com)

Blaine: There are no frills here; it’s just straight to the oohs and aahs when the fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. (Free. National Sports Center, 1700 105th Av., Blaine. blainemn.gov)

Chanhassen: Fourth celebrations include fishing contests, classic car show, carnival and more. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. (7 a.m.-end of fireworks. Free. Lake Ann Park, 1456 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. chanhassenmn.gov)

Coon Rapids: Firecracker run, carnival, beer wagons, food trucks, bingo and music by the Rockin’ Hollywoods are part of the celebration before the big booms and sparkles start at 10 p.m. (7 a.m.-end of fireworks. Free. Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd., Coon Rapids. coonrapidsmn.gov)

Eagan Funfest: Fourth celebrations kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. The day also features a carnival and music by Top Shelf and concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Free. Eagan Festival Grounds, 1507 Central Pkwy., Eagan. eaganfunfest.org

Eden Prairie: Enjoy the Fourth with music and food. Blue Hazard, Annie Mack and Maiden Dixie will perform before the fireworks show, which is at 10 p.m. (3-10:30 p.m. Free. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie. edenprairie.org)

Edina: A parade at 10 a.m. kicks off the holiday with the route beginning at City Hall and continuing eastbound on 50th Street to Halifax Avenue. The day ends with fireworks at dusk. The First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. (Free. Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., Edina. edinaparade.org)

Excelsior: A firecracker run, kids’ bike parade and entertainment are on the holiday program. Fireworks at Excelsior Commons will begin around 9:50 p.m. (7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Excelsior Commons, 135 Lake St., Excelsior. excelsiorlakeminnetonkachamber.com)

Forest Lake: The day includes a parade, karaoke, magic show and carnival. The fireworks show is at 10 p.m. 10 a.m.-end of fireworks. (Free. Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E. Broadway, Forest Lake. post225.com)

Hastings: A parade at 7 p.m. is followed by live music and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. (7 p.m.-end of fireworks. Free. Hastings Golf Club, 2015 Westview Drive, Hastings. hastingspubichouse.com)

Lakeville: Pan-O-Prog features family fun, music by the Riverside Hitmen and fireworks at dusk. (6-10:30 p.m. Free. Century Middle School, 18610 Ipava Av., Lakeville. panoprog.org)

Minneapolis: “Red, White and Boom” has expanded to have a full day of activities starting with free yoga sessions, a park market, pickleball and dance party. Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. (10 a.m.-end of fireworks. Free. Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot, west side of the Mississippi river, Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

Prior Lake: “Rock and Rockets” features music by Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band, and food trucks. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. (5-10:30 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. mysticlake.com)

Richfield: Pancake breakfast (8:30-10 a.m.), memorial wreath laying (10-10:30 a.m.), parade (1:15-2:15 p.m.) food trucks, entertainment (3-10 p.m.) and fireworks (10 p.m.) are all on the roster. (8:30 a.m.-end of fireworks. Free. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Av. S., Richfield. richfield4th.com)

St. Paul: Put on your neon outfit and groove to ’80s music at Rock the 4th with Hairball and Yam Haus at 6:45 p.m. Concert will be followed with fireworks at dusk. ($15-$110. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul. chsfield.com)

Stillwater: It’s a day of concerts and cannons. Capital Sons (5:30 p.m. at Amphitheater Stage), Audio Circus (8 p.m. at Amphitheater Stage) and St. Croix Jazz Orchestra (7 p.m. at Pioneer Park Bandshell) will perform free concerts. Cannon-firing demonstrations are at 3, 4, 5 & 7 p.m. (3-10 p.m. Free. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater. discoverstillwater.com)

Valleyfair: It’s a Star-Spangled Night at the amusement park along with thrills and entertainment. Opens at 10 a.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. ($37 and up. One Valley Fair Drive, Shakopee. valleyfair.com)

Waconia: Fireworks begin at dusk. Some of the favorite spots to watch the display are Island View Golf Club, Lake Waconia Regional Park, Lola’s Lakehouse and Winery at Sovereign Estate. (Free. Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Lane, Waconia. destinationwaconia.org)

White Bear Lake: Manitou Days ends with music by the Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band, followed by a flyover of World War II aircraft. Fireworks display is at 10 p.m. (8-10:30 p.m. Free. Memorial Beach, 4980 Lake Av., White Bear Lake. manitoudays.com)

Woodbury: Concessions and food trucks will be available for the Fourth fireworks display, which begins at 10 p.m. (6 p.m.-end of fireworks. Free. M Health Fairview Sports Center, 8301 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury. destinationwoodbury.com)

July 6

Delano: The fireworks show begins at 10:30 p.m. (Free. Central Park, 650 River St. N., Delano. delano4th.com)

Hudson: The four-day Fourth celebration begins on July 3 with carnival, beer garden, bingo, music and other activities, and will continue through July 6. In addition, a parade at 11 a.m. will be held July 5 and fireworks display will be at dusk July 6. (Free. Lakefront Park, 505 1st St., Hudson, Wis. hudsonwi.org)

