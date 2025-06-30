Minnesota’s big bang show: A guide to the Fourth of July fireworks

Dusk will bring thunderous booms and bright sparkles across Twin Cities skies this week.
Most municipalities will hold their fireworks shows on July 4th; a few are holding it a day or two before the holiday or two days after it. Cities such as Coon Rapids promise that this year’s show will be bigger and better than past years’. Some towns have incorporated their fireworks shows into annual municipal festivals while some others like Anoka, Blaine and Waconia are keeping it brief — it’s just going to be fireworks at a local park.
The light and sound displays will be in different, colors, shapes and formations for all to marvel at. So work on your oohs and aahs, grab a lawn chair or blanket and head to one of these venues for the Independence Day spectacle.
July 2
Plymouth: “Music in Plymouth” begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes performances by the Minnesota Orchestra and Los Alegres Bailadores. It concludes with fireworks at 10 p.m. (Free. Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd. musicinplymouth.org)
July 3
Anoka: The 27th annual fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. (Castle Field, 600 Castle Field Blvd., Anoka. anokaminnesota.com)
Bloomington: The annual Summer Fete will feature family entertainment followed by a fireworks display at 10:10 p.m. (5-10:30 p.m. Normandale Lake Park, W. 84th St. and Normandale Blvd. bloomingtonmn.gov)
St. Louis Park: Food trucks and entertainment from 7 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. Rain date is July 10. (Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Av. S., St. Louis Park. stlouisparkmn.gov)
Shakopee: Horse racing, music by Boogie Wonderland, food trucks and family activities begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks show is around 10 p.m. ($10-$15. Canterbury Park, 100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee. canterburypark.com)