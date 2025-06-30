Minnesota’s big bang show: A guide to the Fourth of July fireworks

Most municipalities will hold their fireworks shows on July 4th; a few are holding it a day or two before the holiday or two days after it. Cities such as Coon Rapids promise that this year’s show will be bigger and better than past years’. Some towns have incorporated their fireworks shows into annual municipal festivals while some others like Anoka, Blaine and Waconia are keeping it brief — it’s just going to be fireworks at a local park.