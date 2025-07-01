What fireworks are legal in Minnesota?

The Fourth of July each year highlights a regional disparity: the Midwest is home to states with some of the strictest and the most permissive fireworks laws.
Minnesota, unlike neighboring Wisconsin and Iowa, has significant limits on the types of fireworks that can be purchased and used without a license or permit.
“A good basic way to look at it is, if it explodes or goes in the air, it’s illegal in Minnesota,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Krier. “That’s where we see a lot of injuries that can be very severe ... and even fatal.”
Fireworks that are legal in Minnesota include sparklers made of wire, wood or paper, as well as the following non-explosive, non-aerial items that contain less than 75g of chemical mixture per tube or less than 500g overall:
- Spinning fireworks, which can be placed on the ground or nailed to a tree
- Fountains
- Flashing/strobe fireworks
- Novelty items like snakes and glow worms, party poppers and pop-its, as long as they do not contain more than roughly 16mg of explosives.
He said that fireworks sold by licensed vendors, which include both big box stores like Walmart and Menards and pop-up fireworks shops, are generally legal to use.
A number of fireworks popular in other states are illegal in Minnesota, unless used by a certified fireworks operator with a permit.
That list includes ladyfingers, roman candles, bottle rockets and any firework with explosive or aerial capabilities.
But just because the fireworks permitted in Minnesota are less likely to cause an injury doesn’t mean they are risk-free, Krier said. He encouraged Minnesotans to opt for a professional fireworks show this weekend, which is generally the safest option.