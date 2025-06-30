Celebrate the Fourth with free concerts at 9 venues

Concerts on the Pier
The summer series begins its 10th season with a performance by Black River Revue. Dan Israel opens. (5:30 p.m. Wed. 3300 London Rd., Duluth. glensheen.org)
4th in the Park
The daylong July 4th celebration begins with distance races for all ages. Watch the parade then head to the park for food, games, kids activities and concerts. (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri. Langford Park, 30 Langford Park, St. Paul. 4thinthepark.org)
The Midway Saloon
Guests are invited for a toe-tapping good time for the first Jug Band Jamboree. (7 p.m. Thu. 1567 University Av. W., St. Paul. facebook.com)
Como Lakeside Pavilion
Spend Independence Day at Como Lake with performances by the St. Anthony Park Community Band at noon and Como Pops Ensemble at 3 p.m. (Fri. 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul. dockandpaddle.com)
4th Fest
Party on the holiday with music by the Rochester Community Band, Free Fallin and food. A fireworks display concludes the festivities. (6-10 p.m. Fri. Soldiers Field Memorial Park, 244 Soldiers Field Dr. SW., Rochester. rochestermn.gov)
Rock the Hall
Hang out before or after the Twins game listening to music by Frankie Torres. Drink and food specials will be available. (3:30-5:30 p.m. Sat. Graze Food Hall, 520 N. 4th St. Mpls. grazenorthloop.com)
Lord Fletchers
Minneapolis band Treehorn performs alternative, grunge and hard rock from the ’90s. (2-5 p.m. Sun. 3746 Sunset Drive, Spring Park. lordfletchers.com)
Admiral D’s
Spend an afternoon lakeside listening to the acoustic stylings of Ozzy Harris. (3 p.m. Sun. Admiral D’s, 4424 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake. admiraldswbl.com)