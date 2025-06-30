Things To Do

Celebrate the Fourth with free concerts at 9 venues

The holiday weekend features concert series, the first Jug Jamboree and more.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 4:30PM
Dan Israel photo by Steve Cohen
Dan Israel opens for Black River Revue at the first concert of the 10th season of Concerts on the Pier in Duluth. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Concerts on the Pier

The summer series begins its 10th season with a performance by Black River Revue. Dan Israel opens. (5:30 p.m. Wed. 3300 London Rd., Duluth. glensheen.org)

4th in the Park

The daylong July 4th celebration begins with distance races for all ages. Watch the parade then head to the park for food, games, kids activities and concerts. (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri. Langford Park, 30 Langford Park, St. Paul. 4thinthepark.org)

The Midway Saloon

Guests are invited for a toe-tapping good time for the first Jug Band Jamboree. (7 p.m. Thu. 1567 University Av. W., St. Paul. facebook.com)

Como Lakeside Pavilion

Spend Independence Day at Como Lake with performances by the St. Anthony Park Community Band at noon and Como Pops Ensemble at 3 p.m. (Fri. 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul. dockandpaddle.com)

4th Fest

Party on the holiday with music by the Rochester Community Band, Free Fallin and food. A fireworks display concludes the festivities. (6-10 p.m. Fri. Soldiers Field Memorial Park, 244 Soldiers Field Dr. SW., Rochester. rochestermn.gov)

Rock the Hall

Hang out before or after the Twins game listening to music by Frankie Torres. Drink and food specials will be available. (3:30-5:30 p.m. Sat. Graze Food Hall, 520 N. 4th St. Mpls. grazenorthloop.com)

Lord Fletchers

Minneapolis band Treehorn performs alternative, grunge and hard rock from the ’90s. (2-5 p.m. Sun. 3746 Sunset Drive, Spring Park. lordfletchers.com)

Admiral D’s

Spend an afternoon lakeside listening to the acoustic stylings of Ozzy Harris. (3 p.m. Sun. Admiral D’s, 4424 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake. admiraldswbl.com)

Roseville Community Band

The band performs a patriotic concert of works by American composers. (7 p.m. Mon. Galilee Lutheran Church, 145 N. McCarrons Blvd., Roseville. rosevillecommunityband.org)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

