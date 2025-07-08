Adam Benák was with family and friends in the Czech Republic when he found out he’d been drafted by the Wild.
“I was crying a little bit,” Benák recalled. “My whole family was crying. It was amazing.”
While he was in Minnesota last week for the team’s development camp, Benák received a text message letting him know he had been drafted again. But this wasn’t a mix-up.
After the Wild tabbed Benák in the fourth round with the 102nd pick, he went second overall in the Canadian Hockey League’s import draft Wednesday, getting chosen by Brantford out of the Ontario Hockey League.
“I’m not sure if I’m going to play there, but I’m excited to be drafted,” Benák said, “and I will talk to Minnesota’s staff, my agents. So, we will figure it out.”
Already the 18-year-old center feels he is trending in the direction he is supposed to be going after uprooting his career a year ago.
“I think so,” Benák said. “I think I made some good decisions.”
After skating since he was 2 years old, Benák left the Czech Republic for Ohio ahead of last season.