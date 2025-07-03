The lack of fireworks by the Wild at the start of NHL free agency didn’t come as a shock, not once the top targets re-signed with their teams to deplete the market.
But there was another omission from the Wild.
They didn’t announce a contract extension for Kirill Kaprizov, who was eligible for one on Tuesday as he embarks on the final season of his five-year, $45 million deal.
Kaprizov’s raise could easily exceed the value of the 13-year, $98 million terms Zach Parise and Ryan Suter agreed to during their free-agent arrivals on July 4, 2012, even though Kaprizov can’t sign for as long; eight years is the maximum. This would likely catapult the face of the franchise among the highest-paid players in the NHL, with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and his $112 million for eight years leading the way.
As important as this partnership is for the Wild and their future, that it isn’t already signed, sealed and delivered shouldn’t be a cause for concern.
Bill Guerin, president of hockey operations, has been talking with Kaprizov’s camp, and Guerin is confident a deal will get done.
“Kirill is Priority No. 1,” Guerin said.
No rush for stars
It’s not unusual for negotiations of this magnitude to play out over the offseason.