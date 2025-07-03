Kaprizov’s raise could easily exceed the value of the 13-year, $98 million terms Zach Parise and Ryan Suter agreed to during their free-agent arrivals on July 4, 2012, even though Kaprizov can’t sign for as long; eight years is the maximum. This would likely catapult the face of the franchise among the highest-paid players in the NHL, with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and his $112 million for eight years leading the way.