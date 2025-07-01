Wild

New Wild winger Vladimir Tarasenko eager to return to high-scoring ways

After exceeding 30 goals in a season six times with St. Louis, Tarasenko also played for the Rangers, Senators, Panthers and Red Wings.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 8:07PM
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, brings the puck down the ice as Minnesota Wild's Marco Scandella, left, watches during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.
Vladimir Tarasenko plays for the Blues against the Wild during the 2017 season in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

This has been an unusual offseason for Vladimir Tarasenko, what with Tarasenko not playing into May or June as he’s done throughout his NHL career.

For just the second time in his 13 seasons, Tarasenko didn’t advance to the playoffs; the Russian right winger and Detroit missed out after the 33-year-old won Game 7 with Florida in 2024 to nab his second Stanley Cup.

“Take some rest, not only physically, mentally as well,” said Tarasenko, who is confident he can reignite his scoring prowess after a dip by his standards.

That history, plus Tarasenko’s pedigree as a two-time Cup champion, is why the Wild acquired him Monday from the Red Wings for future considerations.

“Looking forward to the next chapter,” Tarasenko said Tuesday via Zoom from Florida. “I’m really excited. I always believe in myself, and I feel like every year you need to prove something. So, I’m very looking forward to it.”

Before he was traded twice in two years, going to the New York Rangers then getting sent from Ottawa to Florida, Tarasenko was a prolific rival of the Wild’s.

After the Blues drafted him 16th overall in 2010, Tarasenko exceeded 30 goals six times with St. Louis, and he’s produced at almost a point-per-game pace against the Wild in his career.

“We have a lot of playoff series, and what I remember is every game is very hard, especially in the home building,” said Tarasenko, who was part of St. Louis’ 2019 turnaround when the Blues went from last in the league to hoisting the Stanley Cup. “Crazy fans. Always a full stadium. It was very hard to play.”

After chipping in 11 goals as a trade deadline pickup for the Panthers two seasons ago, Tarasenko signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with Detroit and scored only 11 times over 80 games.

The Wild felt Tarasenko was ready for a fresh start, and Tarasenko waived his no-trade clause to join them.

“I will come and try to help the team in any way possible,” said Tarasenko, who talked with Kirill Kaprizov a couple of times on Monday about the Wild and heard “a lot of good things.” Coach John Hynes has already discussed going to Florida to meet Tarasenko, and Tarasenko said he’d love that.

His experience is more important to the Wild than his offensive accomplishments, and Tarasenko is eager to share his wisdom.

Aside from being solid defensively, the teams Tarasenko succeeded with were tight knit with players playing for each other.

Confidence was also key to Tarasenko.

He takes pride in being a mentor, especially to younger players; Tarasenko had help early in his career, and he remembers the transition from the KHL to the NHL as not being an easy one — a change that’s awaiting Wild prospect Danila Yurov.

“Just try to help the guys when the guys need help,” Tarasenko said. “Try to be a good teammate.”

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

