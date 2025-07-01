New Wild winger Vladimir Tarasenko eager to return to high-scoring ways

This has been an unusual offseason for Vladimir Tarasenko, what with Tarasenko not playing into May or June as he’s done throughout his NHL career.
For just the second time in his 13 seasons, Tarasenko didn’t advance to the playoffs; the Russian right winger and Detroit missed out after the 33-year-old won Game 7 with Florida in 2024 to nab his second Stanley Cup.
“Take some rest, not only physically, mentally as well,” said Tarasenko, who is confident he can reignite his scoring prowess after a dip by his standards.
That history, plus Tarasenko’s pedigree as a two-time Cup champion, is why the Wild acquired him Monday from the Red Wings for future considerations.
“Looking forward to the next chapter,” Tarasenko said Tuesday via Zoom from Florida. “I’m really excited. I always believe in myself, and I feel like every year you need to prove something. So, I’m very looking forward to it.”
Before he was traded twice in two years, going to the New York Rangers then getting sent from Ottawa to Florida, Tarasenko was a prolific rival of the Wild’s.
After the Blues drafted him 16th overall in 2010, Tarasenko exceeded 30 goals six times with St. Louis, and he’s produced at almost a point-per-game pace against the Wild in his career.
“We have a lot of playoff series, and what I remember is every game is very hard, especially in the home building,” said Tarasenko, who was part of St. Louis’ 2019 turnaround when the Blues went from last in the league to hoisting the Stanley Cup. “Crazy fans. Always a full stadium. It was very hard to play.”