With an economical style that prioritizes defense over offense, Theodor Hallquisth believes he plays like a fellow Swedish defenseman familiar to the Wild.
“Jonas Brodin,” Hallquisth revealed before explaining that the two are “pretty similar in our games, and I love to watch him.”
The Wild might need a stand-in for Brodin to start next season after Brodin underwent surgery on a wear-and-tear upper-body issue that flared up after he participated at the world championship in May, but it won’t be Hallquisth.
He will resume his career in Sweden as one of the Wild’s newest draft picks, the team tabbing Hallquisth 52nd overall in the second round before making three selections in Round 4 (after adding another in a trade that sent defenseman Declan Chisholm to Washington) and then finishing up in the fifth round.
This was one of the Wild’s smallest draft classes in their 25 years and first without a first-round headliner since 2017, the byproduct of trades designed to help the organization in the present and the future.
But the Wild’s pipeline is still bursting with prospects, and the youth movement to the NHL is gaining momentum.
“To see them start to become what we hoped and what we envisioned, it’s not just a testament to the scouts,” said Judd Brackett, the Wild’s director of amateur scouting. “It’s our development staff and where they’ve been playing, the work they’ve been putting in. We can try to have some foresight, but it’s on the players, too.
“It’s an exciting year.”