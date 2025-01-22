Stramel, a Rosemount native, is in his first season at Michigan State after transferring from Wisconsin after two lackluster seasons with the Badgers. A first-round NHL draft pick (21st overall) by the Wild in 2023, Stramel is enjoying a career resurgence in East Lansing. He has eight goals and 13 assists in 24 games this season while centering the Spartans top line. He’s distributing the puck to Minnesota Duluth transfer Isaac Howard, whose 36 points on 18 goals and 18 assists lead the nation; and Daniel Russell, who has 10 goals and eight assists.