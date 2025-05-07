Review: Neanderthals did it, Lizzie Borden (maybe) did it. A new history of the ‘Whack Job.’

“Whack Job” is a lively history, in the spirit of Mary Roach’s science-but-make-it-sarcastic-and-fun books such as “Gulp” and “Stiff.” Although at least one person gets butchered in each chapter, climaxing with the axe murderer’s axe murderer Lizzie Borden, the best parts of James’ book are when she has fun with the topic, delighting in the quirks of a weapon that you might think has gone out of style until you get to the last couple of chapters, which are alarmingly recent. The book’s first chapter covers the killing of a Neanderthal-ish man but the final chapter describes events from 2019. (The axe murder of Frank Lloyd Wright’s mistress and six others at Spring Green, Wis. also makes the, um, cut.)