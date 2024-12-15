Gophers go missing in third period, fall hard against Spartans in men’s hockey

Bob Motzko referred to this weekend’s series between his top-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team and No. 3 Michigan State as a matchup of heavyweights. Saturday, the Spartans rallied late with a knockout punch.
Gophers go missing in third period, fall to Michigan State in men’s hockey
Trailing by two goals with under nine minutes to play in the third period, Michigan State got goals from Isaac Howard, Maxim Štrbák and Charlie Stramel in a span of 2 minutes, 51 seconds to stun the Gophers 5-3. Red Savage set the final score with an empty-net goal with 36 seconds to play.
Howard also scored in the second period for Michigan State (12-2-1, 6-1-1 Big Ten, 19 points), which got 24 saves from goalie Trey Augustine. The Spartans left Minnesota with five of the six available points. The teams tied 3-3 Friday, with MSU winning a shootout for the extra point.
Brodie Ziemer and Aaron Huglen scored second-period goals, and Brody Lamb added one early in the third for the Gophers. Goalie Liam Souliere made 25 saves.
Minnesota enters its three-week break with a 15-3-2 overall record and sitting atop the Big Ten with an 8-1-1 mark for 24 points.
Lamb’s goal at 3:21 of the third put the Gophers up 3-1, but Michigan State dictated play down the stretch.
First, Howard scored his second goal of the game at 11:08 of the third to make it 3-2. Štrbák followed at 13:06 to tie the score 3-3. And Stramel, the Wild’s first-round draft pick from Rosemount, took a pass from Savage in the slot and beat Souliere for the winner.
A first period full of tight checking saw neither team spend extended time in the other’s zone. Michigan State held a 14-11 edge in shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, and both Souliere and Augustine took turns making big saves.
The Gophers got the game’s first power play with 42 seconds left in the first period and applied heavy pressure, but Augustine denied Jimmy Snuggerud, Oliver Moore and Matthew Wood in a 10-second span.
The Gophers started the second period with 1:18 of carryover power-play time but could not maintain possession as the Spartans killed the remainder of the penalty.
Minnesota held Michigan State to no shots on goal in the first 6:55 of the second before Stramel tested Souliere.
The Spartans went on the power play at 7:34 when Gophers defenseman Sam Rinzel was called for holding — a call with which Rinzel and the crowd vehemently disagreed. Howard cashed in with a one-timer at 8:07 for a 1-0 Spartans lead.
The Gophers tied it 1-1 at 9:46 when Ziemer took a pass from Snuggerud, raced into the Spartans zone, used an MSU defender as screen, toe-dragged the puck and fired a laser over Augustine’s right shoulder.
Minnesota went on the power play at 12:39 of the second when Spartans defenseman Owen West was called for holding. Michigan State killed the penalty with Augustine making one save.
Huglen gave the Gophers a 2-1 lead at 15:53 of the second. John Mittelstadt drove into the Spartans zone and backhanded a pass to Huglen, who roofed the puck over Augustine.
The Gophers went the power play at 2:12 of the third when MSU’s Joey Larson was called for hooking. Lamb quickly increased Minnesota’s lead to 3-1 by pouncing on a rebound of Wood shot and slamming the puck past Augustine at 3:21.
