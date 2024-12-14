The top-ranked Gophers built a 15-2-1 record entering Friday night’s Big Ten hockey series opener against No. 3 Michigan State thanks in part to their depth and ability to roll four forward lines. Recently, though, injuries have hit Minnesota hard, and that — plus Matthew Wood’s absence to participate in Canada’s world junior camp — meant the Gophers had only 10 forwards to start the game.
Gophers and Michigan State play to draw in highest-level men’s hockey; Spartans bank extra shootout point
The Gophers, ranked first in the nation, dealt with injury and absence against the No. 3 Spartans.
When Nick Michel received a game misconduct in the second period, the problem worsened. And when Brodie Ziemer went down the tunnel favoring his right leg midway through the second, the Gophers lineup was threadbare.
Ziemer, however, quickly returned, and the Gophers were thankful for it. The freshman left winger scored two goals, including the tying power-play marker in the third period. That enabled Minnesota to gain one point in the 3-3 tie with the Spartans, but Michigan State earned two points in the Big Ten standings with a shootout victory.
“That was a heck of a hockey game — two heavyweights going at it," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “I just loved the way we competed tonight.”
In the shootout, Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell beat Gophers goalie Nathan Airey, while Ziemer and Brody Lamb couldn’t solve Spartans goalie Trey Augustine. Minnesota hasn’t scored in its past 23 shootout attempts, dating to Brannon McManus’ tally on Feb. 14, 2020.
“Trey’s a really good goalie,” Ziemer said. “I’ll see if I can get him tomorrow.”
Ziemer got his first shot past Augustine only 23 seconds into the game. Lamb also scored for the Gophers (15-2-2, 8-0-1 Big Ten, 24 points), who got 29 saves from Airey through overtime.
Michigan State (12-2-1, 5-1-1, 16 points) got second-period goals from Tiernan Shoudy, Kelly Tanner and Dorwart. Augustine made 41 saves.
Wearing their dark grey “Taconite” alternate sweaters for the first time, the Gophers struck first when Ziemer knocked the rebound of a Jimmy Snuggerud shot past Augustine.
“What I’ve learned playing with [Snuggerud] is just go to the net, and pucks will find their way there,” Ziemer said.
Michigan State tied the score 1-1 at 2:20 of the second period when Shoudy put a rebound of his own shot past Airey.
At 4:09, Connor Kurth fed Oliver Moore with a pass, and Moore and Lamb raced down the ice on a two-on-one, with Moore passing to Lamb, who shot the puck over a lunging Augustine for a 2-1 Minnesota lead.
Only 13 seconds later, the Gophers lost Michel to a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for contact to the head of Michigan State forward Tommi Mannisto. That left Minnesota with only nine forwards. The Spartans tied the score 2-2 on the power play, with Tanner Kelly tapping in a cross-ice pass from Shane Vansaghi.
Michigan State took a 3-2 lead on Dorwart’s goal on a four-on-three power play at 15:51 of the second.
The Gophers pushed for the equalizer in the third and finally got it.
At 7:08 of the third, Spartans defenseman David Gucciardi cross-checked Lamb and received a five-minute major and game misconduct. With 1:02 left in the penalty, Ziemer beat Augustine on a rush to tie it 3-3. Defenseman Mike Koster and Airey got the assists on the goal.
“Obviously, a big-time power-play goal there in the third,” Koster said. “Our game five-on-five was unbelievable, but we’ve gotta stay out of the box a little bit more.”
A reinforcement is on the way. Wood did not make Canada’s world junior roster, and Motzko expects him to be back from Ottawa in time for Saturday’s 5 p.m. series finale.
“As long as the airplane works,” Motzko said.
Gophers and Spartans play to draw in highest-level men’s hockey; Michigan State banks extra shootout point
Minnesota, ranked first in the nation, dealt with injury and absence against No. 3 Michigan State.