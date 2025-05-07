This is a recipe for all the moms who have to make their own Mother’s Day dessert

My family loves that I’m a baker, and 99% of the time I enjoy baking for them. There are those occasional days, however, when it would be nice if someone else pulled out the stand mixer. My birthday comes to mind. This coming Sunday would also be a great day to not think about baking. (Quiz for the kids: What day is it on Sunday?)
The trouble is, and I say this with all the love in my heart, that my husband and kids don’t know how to bake that well. And since baking nonstop has been my job for the past decade, I know I can easily whip something up that we will all enjoy eating and won’t be a possible kitchen disaster. So what to do?
I found a compromise that has worked for all of us: I make my favorite pound cake a day or two ahead of time (and it actually tastes better as it sits!) then, on Sunday, after sleeping in as long as I want (oh wait, I have cats, I don’t get to do that) I get up and have a delicious treat almost ready for me — all my family has to do is toast a couple slices of the cake in some butter and top it with whipped cream and berries. I may even let them use store-bought whipped cream if I didn’t get around to making any.
Some Bundt pan tips:
- Grease and flour your Bundt pan well! Use a pastry brush to “paint” on soft butter, making sure to get every ridge and crease, then dust with flour. Baking spray with oil and flour in it also works well.
- Knowing when to flip your Bundt cake is the trickiest part of baking one. If the cake cools too long in the pan, the sugars will begin to set and harden, and this can make removing the cake more difficult. Ten minutes is a good time frame for resting Bundts.
- Cream your butter and sugar until light and fluffy. When you cream the butter and sugar together, you are incorporating air into the butter, which in turn helps the cake rise and gives it a good texture. Take your time, and remember that cooler air temperatures and a cold metal mixing bowl can add a few minutes to your mixing time.
- Even the best stand mixer can leave a little pocket of unmixed ingredients at the bottom. Your ingredients should be completely combined before pouring the batter into a pan, so use a spatula to scrape down the sides and bottom often.
Toasted Pound Cake with Berries and Whipped Cream
Serves 4.
This is a great way to use up leftover Bundt cake. Store-bought pound cake and whipped cream will also work great here if you want to make things extra easy. Recipe serves 4, but you will have enough cake, whipped cream and berries to make many more servings. I love cardamom here, but you can omit it, if desired.
For the pound cake:
- 3 c. (426 g) all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ c. (120 g) sour cream, at room temperature
- ½ c. (120 g) whole milk, at room temperature
- 1 ¼ c. (2 ½ sticks or 283 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 3 c. (600 g) granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp. cardamom
- 1 ¼ tsp. salt
- 6 large eggs, at room temperature
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
For the whipped cream: