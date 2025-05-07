This is a recipe for all the moms who have to make their own Mother’s Day dessert

I found a compromise that has worked for all of us: I make my favorite pound cake a day or two ahead of time (and it actually tastes better as it sits!) then, on Sunday, after sleeping in as long as I want (oh wait, I have cats, I don’t get to do that) I get up and have a delicious treat almost ready for me — all my family has to do is toast a couple slices of the cake in some butter and top it with whipped cream and berries. I may even let them use store-bought whipped cream if I didn’t get around to making any.