The winning recipes for the 2025 Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest

Minnesota bakers do not disappoint; more than 150 of them entered the 23rd annual Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest.
We received pages-long recipes from seasoned bakers, and hand-drawn instructions with glitter sprinkles calling for “gobs” of peanut butter. Ingredients ranged from Minnesota staples wild rice and Spam (but not together) to Dubai chocolate-inspired kataifi and pistachios, tequila and a rainbow of fruit.
Bakers shared stories of family traditions, friendships and quests for recipes that not only will put their cookie on our winning cookie tray, but bring joy to other bakers. We think this year’s batch will do just that. Happy baking.
WINNER
North Star Nights
Makes about 3 dozen.
This year’s winning recipe is from 10-year-old Smith Schuster of Minneapolis, who used Minnesota’s dark winter skies — and his love of chocolate, caramel and espresso — as his inspiration. He adapted the recipe from Granny’s Espresso Shortbread from Zoë François’ “Zoë Bakes Cookies” and Chocolate Shortbread Cookies by Rosemary Molloy of anitalianinmykitchen.com.
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- ½ c. Dutch-processed cocoa powder (or ¼ c. Dutch processed and ¼ c. black cocoa)
- 1 ½ tsp. espresso powder
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 1 c. powdered sugar
- Gold decorating sugar, for decorating (see Baking tips)
- 1 (11-oz.) bag caramel squares, such as Kraft
- 2 tsp. whole milk or cream
Directions
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, espresso powder and salt. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.