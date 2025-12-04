The winning recipes for the 2025 Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest

With a cookie scoop, weigh out ½-ounce portions and shape into 1-inch balls. Put the cookie balls in the muffin liners and make an indentation for the filling with the bottom of a wooden spoon, Danish whisk handle or thumb. Put ½ teaspoon of the pistachio nut butter or pistachio cream in the indentation. Sprinkle ¼ teaspoon pistachios on top, followed by a pinch of flaked sea salt. Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges are golden brown.