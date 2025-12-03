Eat & Drink

Holiday baking? Read this before reaching for that bottle of extract

Using natural ingredients to add flavor and color to cookies tastes so much better.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 3, 2025 at 7:00PM
Raspberry Ribbon Cookies, a finalist from the 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, featured freeze-dried fruit and jam for added flavor. (Dennis Becker/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

In baking, there can be too much of a good thing. That definitely holds true for artificial flavoring and coloring.

“Natural flavors are much more appealing to modern palates,” said retired pastry chef Amy Carter, who leads the team of bakers who prepare the recipes for judging the Star Tribune’s annual holiday cookie contest.

The use, or overuse, of artificial flavoring was noticed in this year’s entries — a little flavor goes a long way. But Carter says there are better ways to get flavor, and it doesn’t require much effort.

Many bakers make their own vanilla extract, she said, “but you can do it with anything — coffee, any citrus, cherry, lime — and it gives you better flavor."

A basic formula

  • Start with 4 to 5 ounces of vodka (it can be the cheap brand) in a jar with a lid.
    • Zest citrus with a microplane over the alcohol, so the natural juices and flavors go into the jar, too. (You can also use crushed fruit, such as cherries and other stone fruits, as well as coffee beans and peppermint leaves.)
      • Let it sit for a couple of days so that the flavor intensifies, and store in the refrigerator. (Drain to get rid of any pulpiness before storing.) Extract keeps indefinitely.
        • Although we’re talking about baking, the extract can also be used to flavor cocktails and dirty sodas. You can reduce it down into a syrup, too.

          While experimenting is encouraged, there are flavors, such as maple and almond, that don’t lend themselves to making extracts. But Carter has tips for those, too.

          Maple touches

          Instead of maple extract, Carter suggests using touches made with pure maple syrup to impart that flavor.

          One way is to use maple sugar. Substitute it in for part of the sugar in your recipe or use it as a flourish. It’s available in stores and online, but you can also make your own. Combine equal parts pure maple syrup and sugar, then let it dry out.

          Make a drizzle. Instead of flavoring a cookie with maple extract, top it with a maple drizzle. “It gives more flavor, and it hits the mouth first,” Carter says.

          What about almonds?

          A key ingredient in many Scandinavian treats, finding an alternative for almond extract is a little more complicated.

          “An almond liqueur, like Amaretto, is more palatable,” she said, but there is a caveat.

          “People are used to the flavor profile [of almond extract], and that’s what I’d leave for the most part,” she said.

          Natural coloring

          Just as too much artificial flavor can overpower a cookie, artificial color can do the same. Carter offers these suggestions:

          • Instead of reaching for food dyes, add color with colored sugars for a more subtle look. “Don’t make color so obvious, unless you’re trying to make a statement, like a Barbie cookie,” Carter said.
            • Use cookie cutters in festive shapes for a touch of decor.
              • Freeze-dried fruits can pull double duty, adding color and flavor. (Last year’s Raspberry Ribbon Cookies, for example, used freeze-dried raspberries.) You can crush the fruit and use it in the dough or combine it with sugar for finishing.
                • Use dried fruits, a popular cookie mix-in, to add color and texture.
                  • Jams and curds also can add color, as the many recipes for thumbprint cookies can attest.

                    With these tips from Carter and a baker’s enthusiasm, this year’s batch of holiday treats — which will be revealed on Dec. 4 — will be your best yet.

                    Nicole Hvidsten

                    Taste Editor

                    Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

