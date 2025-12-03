Holiday baking? Read this before reaching for that bottle of extract

In baking, there can be too much of a good thing. That definitely holds true for artificial flavoring and coloring.
“Natural flavors are much more appealing to modern palates,” said retired pastry chef Amy Carter, who leads the team of bakers who prepare the recipes for judging the Star Tribune’s annual holiday cookie contest.
The use, or overuse, of artificial flavoring was noticed in this year’s entries — a little flavor goes a long way. But Carter says there are better ways to get flavor, and it doesn’t require much effort.
Many bakers make their own vanilla extract, she said, “but you can do it with anything — coffee, any citrus, cherry, lime — and it gives you better flavor."
A basic formula
- Start with 4 to 5 ounces of vodka (it can be the cheap brand) in a jar with a lid.
- Zest citrus with a microplane over the alcohol, so the natural juices and flavors go into the jar, too. (You can also use crushed fruit, such as cherries and other stone fruits, as well as coffee beans and peppermint leaves.)
- Let it sit for a couple of days so that the flavor intensifies, and store in the refrigerator. (Drain to get rid of any pulpiness before storing.) Extract keeps indefinitely.
- Although we’re talking about baking, the extract can also be used to flavor cocktails and dirty sodas. You can reduce it down into a syrup, too.
While experimenting is encouraged, there are flavors, such as maple and almond, that don’t lend themselves to making extracts. But Carter has tips for those, too.
Maple touches
Instead of maple extract, Carter suggests using touches made with pure maple syrup to impart that flavor.
One way is to use maple sugar. Substitute it in for part of the sugar in your recipe or use it as a flourish. It’s available in stores and online, but you can also make your own. Combine equal parts pure maple syrup and sugar, then let it dry out.
Make a drizzle. Instead of flavoring a cookie with maple extract, top it with a maple drizzle. “It gives more flavor, and it hits the mouth first,” Carter says.