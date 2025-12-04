Meet the bakers behind the 2025 Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest winning cookies

Baking the world a better place: “If a recipe doesn’t work by the second try, I’ll throw it away,” said Freeman. But she loves to share — both her baking successes and all the knowledge she’s gleaned. “I’m never a recipe snob. I will always share my recipes.” She’s hooked on the thrill of competing, but more so the chance to share what she’s made. “Everyone in my little town comes up to me and asks what I’m making. I bake and I give it away.” She says bakers are the best people, and Minnesotans love to bake. Putting a little sweetness and generosity in the world is the kind of good we all can share, Freeman said.