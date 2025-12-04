Meet the bakers behind the 2025 Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest winning cookies

Holiday baking is all about tradition. And one of the traditions of the Star Tribune’s annual contest is to ask contestants to tell the story behind the cookie. This year, the stories are as compelling as ever.
For the second year, we have an elementary schooler among our winning bakers; he was inspired by a local cookbook author and the Minnesota winter. Two bakers are familiar to those who follow the baking competitions at the Minnesota State Fair; both are past Supreme Baker winners, and one has made our cookie tray for the first time. Two friends with a shared love of reading and mixology crafted a cocktail-inspired recipe, and our final baker is passionate about baking, even though her winning recipe is a no-bake cookie.
All of these recipes belong on your holiday cookie tray and are delicious additions to our Cookie Finder. Find this year’s recipes here.
WINNER
Baker: Smith Schuster, Minneapolis
The scoop: Chocolate-espresso shortbread cookies as dark as a Minnesota winter night, with gold sprinkles twinkling like stars. Inspired by Zoë François’ Granny’s Espresso Shortbread and adapted from a recipe by Rosemary Molloy of anitalianinmykitchen.com.
Sweet inspiration: Ten-year-old Smith, a fifth-grader at Lake Harriet Elementary, attended last year’s Cookie Wonderland event, where he met François and snapped up a copy of her book “Zoë Bakes Cookies.” The first cookies he made from the book were caramelized white chocolate sables, which was the jumping-off point for this year’s winning cookie.
Mix and match: “I liked the caramelized chocolate and the shortbread going together, and then I saw the granny espresso cookies and those looked good. I love chocolate, I love shortbread and I love espresso, so then I thought why don’t I combine them all into one really good cookie?”
Attention to detail: Smith put a lot of thought into the placement of the cookie’s caramel dollop, which represents the North Star. “If it’s in the middle, you could be looking at the North Star,” he said. “And I thought the sprinkles on the edges were like the smaller stars.”