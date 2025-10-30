Marjorie Johnson, Minnesota’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baker,’ dies at 106

Since her first baking contest entry in 1974, Johnson went on to amass more than 3,000 state and county fair ribbons, more than 1,000 of them blue ribbons. Her status as a Minnesota State Fair icon propelled her onto the national stage, where she walked numerous red carpets for events such as the Grammys and the Emmys. Johnson appeared as a guest on talk shows such as “The Kelley Clarkson Show,” “The Martha Stewart Show” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Leno so adored Johnson that she became a guest correspondent, the blue-ribbon winner’s sharp wit and humor as signature as her petite frame and red lipstick.