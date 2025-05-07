It’s one more year of “Murph” for the Gophers women’s hockey team.
All-America forward Abbey Murphy will return to the Gophers for the 2025-26 season, coach Brad Frost announced Wednesday, keeping one of the top women’s hockey players in the world with Minnesota for a fifth collegiate season.
“I’m beyond excited to announce I will be coming back for my final year of college hockey,” Murphy said in a statement. “I am pumped for another go around with this team. It’s been a great ride, but we’re not done yet.”
Murphy, an Evergreen Park, Ill., native, has been with the Gophers since the 2020-21 season and had the opportunity for a fifth year because she used the 2021-22 season as redshirt season while training with Team USA for the Olympics. The NCAA also granted an extra year of eligibility for all athletes in the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19.
A feisty, competitive fan-favorite with 290 career penalty minutes, Murphy collected a career-high 65 points during the 2024-25 season, ranking second in the nation with 33 goals and fourth in points as the Gophers reached the NCAA Frozen Four. She also led the nation in game-winning goals (seven) and shots (242) on her way to becoming a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award for the second consecutive season.
Murphy ranks sixth in program history with 103 career goals and has 92 career assists. Her career goal total ranks second among active players nationally, and her career goals per game percentage (.740) leads active players. With 195 points, she ranks third among active players in the NCAA. She also has a plus-111 rating in her 140-game career.
“We are ecstatic that Murph has chosen to come back,” Frost said in a statement. “She is a staple within our Gopher program and women’s hockey worldwide. Our team and college hockey will be better with her in it.’’
A member of the United States’ 2022 Olympic silver medal-winning team in Beijing, Murphy helped Team USA win the gold medal in April’s IIHF Women’s World Championship, scoring a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Canada in the final. Murphy finished the tournament with three goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating.