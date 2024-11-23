Abbey Murphy has hat trick as Gophers women’s hockey beats St. Cloud State 5-2

Abbey Murphy’s hat trick helped the No. 3 Gophers women’s hockey team pull away from No. 9 St. Cloud State for a 5-2 victory on Friday night at Ridder Arena.
The victory was the seventh in a row for the Gophers (9-3-1, 5-3-1 WCHA), who defeated the Huskies (6-4-1, 5-3-1) for the ninth time in 11 meetings (9-1-1).
Murphy scored twice on the power play as she increased her goal total to 13 on the season.
Her first power-play goal gave the Gophers a 3-1 lead early in the second period. A St. Cloud State penalty 19 seconds into the third period put the Gophers back on the power play, and Murphy scored five seconds into the advantage to make it 4-2.
Murphy sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 78 seconds remaining.
The Gophers’ Ella Huber scored in the game’s first minute, but the Huskies tied it with a power-play goal from Abby Promersberg at 15:34 of the first period.
Less than two minutes later, the Gophers regained the lead on a goal by Ava Lindsay.
Abby Qualley’s power-play goal with three minutes left in the second period got the Huskies within 3-2.
Huber had two assists to go with her goal and Nelli Laitinen had two assists for the Gophers, who outshot the Huskies 34-27.
The teams will conclude the home-and-home series on Saturday in St. Cloud.
