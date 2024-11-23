Gophers

Abbey Murphy has hat trick as Gophers women’s hockey beats St. Cloud State 5-2

The Gophers have won seven in a row and beaten the Huskies nine times over the past 11 meetings.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2024 at 2:33AM
Gophers women's hockey standout Abbey Murphy. (Brad Rempel)

Abbey Murphy’s hat trick helped the No. 3 Gophers women’s hockey team pull away from No. 9 St. Cloud State for a 5-2 victory on Friday night at Ridder Arena.

The victory was the seventh in a row for the Gophers (9-3-1, 5-3-1 WCHA), who defeated the Huskies (6-4-1, 5-3-1) for the ninth time in 11 meetings (9-1-1).

Murphy scored twice on the power play as she increased her goal total to 13 on the season.

Her first power-play goal gave the Gophers a 3-1 lead early in the second period. A St. Cloud State penalty 19 seconds into the third period put the Gophers back on the power play, and Murphy scored five seconds into the advantage to make it 4-2.

Murphy sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 78 seconds remaining.

The Gophers’ Ella Huber scored in the game’s first minute, but the Huskies tied it with a power-play goal from Abby Promersberg at 15:34 of the first period.

Less than two minutes later, the Gophers regained the lead on a goal by Ava Lindsay.

Abby Qualley’s power-play goal with three minutes left in the second period got the Huskies within 3-2.

Huber had two assists to go with her goal and Nelli Laitinen had two assists for the Gophers, who outshot the Huskies 34-27.

The teams will conclude the home-and-home series on Saturday in St. Cloud.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

