Charges: St. Paul boys, ages 14 and 17, fatally stabbed man 22 times

A 17-year-old boy joined in with a 14-year-old and stabbed a young man on a St. Paul street nearly two dozen times, with most of the wounds inflicted to the victim’s back, according to prosecutors.
Jeremy Joe Davila, of St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder in connection with the March 31 attack of Jay’Mier Keymari Givens, 19, in the 1400 block of E. 6th Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
Davila remains in the juvenile detention center ahead of a June 3 hearing. A message was left Wednesday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
Prosecutors have indicated they intend to pursue having Davila’s case moved to adult court, where a sentence upon conviction would be more severe.
On April 7, a 14-year-old boy was arrested by police on allegations that he participated in the stabbing that killed Givens, of St. Paul.
While state law prevents other details to be released about the younger teen or the specific allegations against him, the charging document against Davila identifies a 14-year-old boy with the initials J.C. as his lone alleged accomplice. They both live at the same home about three blocks from where Givens was killed.
According to the juvenile petition filed against Davila, who turned 17 years old on the day of the killing:
A 911 caller prompted Fire Department medics to head to the scene, where they saw Givens face-up on the sidewalk outside a home near St. Paul Harding High School about 11: 25 p.m. He died about 30 minutes later at Regions Hospital.