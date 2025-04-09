News & Politics

Boy, 14, arrested in St. Paul on suspicion he fatally stabbed 19-year-old man

The arrest occurred in the city late Monday afternoon, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 12:26PM
St. Paul police investigate a homicide in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. (St. Paul Police Department)

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on allegations that he fatally stabbed a man in St. Paul last week.

Police disclosed that the arrest occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the city, but they are prohibited by law from disclosing his identity or further details about his apprehension.

Jay’Mier Keymari Givens, 19, of St. Paul, died at Regions Hospital following the stabbing on April 1 in the 1400 block of E. 6th Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

Police called to the scene discovered Givens at around 11:30 p.m. lying on the ground outside a residence near St. Paul Harding High School. Emergency medical responders took him to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Officials have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

St. Cloud

St. Cloud voters soundly approve $65M in upgrades at aging Apollo High School

card image

About 6,500 St. Cloud school district voters turned out for a special election Tuesday asking for improvements at the north-side high school and a year-round recreation complex.

News & Politics

State watchdog: Changes needed on troubled Southwest light-rail project

card image

News & Politics

Reptiles, birds, a capybara and more animals from shuttered Seaquest Roseville have found new homes

An iguana peered from behind some leaves at its new home at SeaQuest, a hands-on aquarium and small-animal exhibit at Rosedale Center.