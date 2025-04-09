Boy, 14, arrested in St. Paul on suspicion he fatally stabbed 19-year-old man

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on allegations that he fatally stabbed a man in St. Paul last week.
Police disclosed that the arrest occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the city, but they are prohibited by law from disclosing his identity or further details about his apprehension.
Jay’Mier Keymari Givens, 19, of St. Paul, died at Regions Hospital following the stabbing on April 1 in the 1400 block of E. 6th Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
Police called to the scene discovered Givens at around 11:30 p.m. lying on the ground outside a residence near St. Paul Harding High School. Emergency medical responders took him to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Officials have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.