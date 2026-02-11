After assault allegations, DOJ walks back charges against ICE protesters

The federal government accused dozens of Minnesota’s anti-ICE protesters of attacking law enforcement agents and ramming their cars into federal vehicles, inflicting bodily injury. Prosecutors posed them for photos, shackled and flanked by Department of Homeland Security agents.
In January, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted their photos in a virtual perp walk and called them “Minnesota rioters” in a social media post viewed more than 3 million times. Minnesota U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said the federal government will “not tolerate assaults on federal officers and those who commit that crime will be held accountable.”
Yet weeks later, federal prosecutors quietly charged the protesters with less serious crimes in about 20 cases. In at least three instances, charges were dismissed.
Former federal prosecutors say it’s unprecedented to allege assault on a law enforcement agent and then charge it as a misdemeanor rather than a felony, which typically carries a harsher penalty. John Marti, former acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, said proceeding with lesser charges is an indication that prosecutors don’t have strong evidence and are “trying to avoid taking these cases before grand juries.”
“Are they really interested in getting convictions, or are they more interested in charging as a means to intimidate and abuse citizens who are opposing this administration’s policies?” he said.
The backtrack comes as Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney’s Office has admitted in court filings that it’s been overwhelmed with the volume of immigration cases and has been unable to keep up with judicial orders and court deadlines.
Elsewhere in the country, the U.S. Department of Justice has also failed to get indictments and convictions on lawmakers and protesters accused of undermining the rule of law.
The Department of Justice and Rosen did not respond to requests for comment.