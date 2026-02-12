News & Politics

With ICE presence continuing, Minnesota Girl Scouts offer more ways to buy cookies as safety precaution

In-person sales start Feb. 20 throughout the state.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2026 at 1:43AM
An array of Girl Scout cookie boxes lined up on a table.
Girl Scout cookie season begins this month in Minnesota. (provided)

With the Girl Scout cookie season on the horizon, don’t be surprised if pitches to stock up on Thin Mints come via text rather than a knock on the door.

Due to safety concerns, the Girl Scouts River Valleys, which represents 49 counties in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, is making it easier for its members to sell online, avoiding the need for youngsters to be out in neighborhoods where immigration enforcement actions are still in full swing.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, cookie lovers can purchase boxes through troop2026.com, a new site that directs all proceeds toward supporting local programming.

“Some of our members were feeling uncertainty,” said Tammy Freese, River Valleys’ senior director of product program. “We want to make sure they can participate in several different ways in which they feel safe and empowered.”

Scouts will still be selling in person starting Feb. 20, the same date residents can expect to see booths at Cub Foods, Walmart and other businesses. To find nearby booths, visit girlscoutsrv.org.

The increased focus on online sales makes it easier for out-of-towners to purchase from local troops. It also helps youngsters develop modern marketing skills.

“More of our customers are online and fewer are going into stores,” said Susan Andersson, River Valleys’ chief experience officer. “We’re still showing our girls how to run a business, manage inventory and manage money. The environment isn’t new, but it’s not watering down the goals of the program.”

Freese said members are also learning how to pivot.

“This season offers another lesson for our girls,” she said. “Things don’t always go right in life. You have to learn to be resilient and gritty.”

Online sales became a popular option during the pandemic. But sales have decreased since then due to a dip in membership. In 2020, River Valleys had about 25,000 members who helped drive about 3.8 million in package sales. Last year, the roughly 15,400 members recorded about 2.9 million in sales.

This year’s season, which runs through March 29, includes the option to buy Exploremores, a new flavor inspired by Rocky Road ice cream. S’mores and Toast-Yay! will no longer be available.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

