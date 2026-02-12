With ICE presence continuing, Minnesota Girl Scouts offer more ways to buy cookies as safety precaution

With the Girl Scout cookie season on the horizon, don’t be surprised if pitches to stock up on Thin Mints come via text rather than a knock on the door.
Due to safety concerns, the Girl Scouts River Valleys, which represents 49 counties in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, is making it easier for its members to sell online, avoiding the need for youngsters to be out in neighborhoods where immigration enforcement actions are still in full swing.
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, cookie lovers can purchase boxes through troop2026.com, a new site that directs all proceeds toward supporting local programming.
“Some of our members were feeling uncertainty,” said Tammy Freese, River Valleys’ senior director of product program. “We want to make sure they can participate in several different ways in which they feel safe and empowered.”
Scouts will still be selling in person starting Feb. 20, the same date residents can expect to see booths at Cub Foods, Walmart and other businesses. To find nearby booths, visit girlscoutsrv.org.
The increased focus on online sales makes it easier for out-of-towners to purchase from local troops. It also helps youngsters develop modern marketing skills.
“More of our customers are online and fewer are going into stores,” said Susan Andersson, River Valleys’ chief experience officer. “We’re still showing our girls how to run a business, manage inventory and manage money. The environment isn’t new, but it’s not watering down the goals of the program.”
Freese said members are also learning how to pivot.