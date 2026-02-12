Judge tosses Minnesota ban on shipping hemp products

Retailers selling edibles with low doses of cannabinoids derived from hemp can ship products directly to customers, rather than require in-person transactions, a judge with the Minnesota Court of Administrative Hearings ruled on Thursday, Feb. 12.
The order stems from a complaint filed by Leili Fatehi, a cannabis lobbyist, business owner and partner with the Minneapolis-based consulting firm Blunt Strategies.
The complaint was filed on behalf of several owners of businesses that make and sell hemp-derived products who argued the Office of Cannabis Management’s (OCM) ban on shipping directly to customers does not comply with state law.
“The judge’s ruling is a firm rejection of agency overreach,” said Fatehi, who owns Crested River Cannabis Co. in southwestern Minnesota and was one of the leaders in the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
“It’s an affirmation that Minnesota hemp businesses can continue to operate as they have been, shipping regulated hemp products to customers across the state.”
Since 2022, retailers have legally been allowed to sell edibles and beverages containing relatively small amounts of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that produces a buzz, as well as the nonintoxicating compound CBD.
Many hemp businesses started shipping these products directly to customers soon after legal sales began. The practice quickly became a significant source of revenue.