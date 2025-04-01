Stabbing leaves man dead on St. Paul's East Side

St. Paul police say a man who had been stabbed multiple times Monday night died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.
Officers went to the 1400 block of E. 6th Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man lying on the ground outside a residence near Harding High School, police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released but is believed to be around 20 years old, was taken to Regions Hospital but he did not survive, police said.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the city’s second homicide of the year and identify any suspects.