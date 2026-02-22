Advertisement
St. Paul

Jambu the orangutan euthanized at Como Zoo after cancer discovery

The 40-year-old primate was known for “long calls” that announced his presence and strength.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2026 at 11:41PM
Jambu the orangutan, who lived for more than 30 years at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, was euthanized after multiple masses were found on his liver. Photo courtesy Megan Elder and Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
Jambu, a 40-year-old Sumatran orangutan and longtime Como Park Zoo and Conservatory resident, was humanely euthanized by veterinarians Thursday after they discovered cancerous masses on his liver, according to a post on the zoo’s website.

Born at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Jambu arrived at Como Zoo in the spring of 1995. He became a well-known personality in St. Paul and was known for his “long calls,” which are complex vocalizations made by male orangutans to announce their presence and strength in the jungle.

“Every day he would announce himself with his long call and it was incredible to hear,” Megan Elder, a primate zookeeper at Como Zoo, said in the post.

Zookeepers described Jambu as silly, sweet and creative despite his strength, with expressive eyes and a calm, thoughtful demeanor.

He had a female companion, Markisa, and fathered two female orangutans named Kemala and Jaya. The other orangutans will miss him, the post said.

Elder, who cared for Jambu for 23 years, remembered him as “deeply connected to his family” and a patient, playful father, though most male orangutans don’t have much of a relationship with their offspring.

He loved eating fruit, taught Kemala how to weave fabric through the mesh of their enclosure and enjoyed manicures and pedicures so much that he’d present his nails to zookeepers to get them.

Jambu, the Sumatran orangutan, died at age 40. Photo courtesy Steve Solmonson and Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

Early results of his necropsy, the animal version of an autopsy, showed multiple cancerous masses in his liver, intestines, and colon, the post said, and his behavior had recently changed.

The median lifespan for a male Sumatran orangutan is about 30 years in the wild, the post said, but the animals can live decades longer in captivity. Males are much larger than females as adults and develop wide cheek pads that are unique to primates.

Orangutans, which are bigger than chimpanzees, have very long arms and spend most of their time up in the trees.

All three species of orangutans are critically endangered in the wild.

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

