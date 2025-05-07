Minnesota will be well-represented across the men’s and women’s NCAA lacrosse tournaments starting Wednesday, with 95 athletes in the Division I, II and III tournament fields hailing from the state.
On the Division I women’s side, Liberty attacker Taiva Reinertson, an Apple Valley grad, scored 71 points as she helped guide the Flames to their first NCAA tournament berth this season. Reinertson and three fellow Minnesotans will take on No. 8 seed Johns Hopkins on Friday in Baltimore.
Two Rivers/Gentry Academy alum Jaylen Rosga has carved out a marquee defensive role in her first season with No. 3 seed Northwestern. Rosga, who transferred from Maryland this past summer, will look to help the Wildcats make a sixth consecutive Final Four in 2025.
Two Minnesotans, Benilde-St. Margaret’s alum Mason Wordelman and Mahtomedi alum Colin Hagstrom, will suit up for two-time defending Division I men’s champion Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish’s title defense begins May 11 at No. 4 seed Ohio State.
The Division II men’s and women’s fields provide several large local contingents, with 16 Minnesotans on the Maryville men’s roster and six on the Grand Valley State women’s roster.
Maryville, which earned a No. 6 seed, will face No. 3 seed Anderson on Wednesday, while No. 4 seed Grand Valley State will take on No. 6 seed Rockhurst on Thursday.
As for the Division III men’s and women’s tournaments, the Lake Forest women’s squad and the Illinois Wesleyan men’s squad have four Minnesotans apiece. Combined, they match the eight Minnesotans on the Aurora men’s team.
With eight alumni in the field, Stillwater will be the state’s most represented high school in the six tournaments. Chanhassen and Prior Lake both have seven alumni competing.