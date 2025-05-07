High Schools

Dozens of Minnesotan lacrosse players will represent the state at this month’s NCAA tournaments

The Division I, II and III men’s and women’s tournament fields include 95 Minnesota athletes.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 12:30PM
Star Tribune 2022 Girls Lacrosse Metro Player of the Year Claire Nelson, an Andover grad, now plays for the University of Michigan and is one of roughly 100 Minnesotans playing in the NCAA Division I, II or III men's and women's lacrosse tournaments this week. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota will be well-represented across the men’s and women’s NCAA lacrosse tournaments starting Wednesday, with 95 athletes in the Division I, II and III tournament fields hailing from the state.

On the Division I women’s side, Liberty attacker Taiva Reinertson, an Apple Valley grad, scored 71 points as she helped guide the Flames to their first NCAA tournament berth this season. Reinertson and three fellow Minnesotans will take on No. 8 seed Johns Hopkins on Friday in Baltimore.

Two Rivers/Gentry Academy alum Jaylen Rosga has carved out a marquee defensive role in her first season with No. 3 seed Northwestern. Rosga, who transferred from Maryland this past summer, will look to help the Wildcats make a sixth consecutive Final Four in 2025.

Two Minnesotans, Benilde-St. Margaret’s alum Mason Wordelman and Mahtomedi alum Colin Hagstrom, will suit up for two-time defending Division I men’s champion Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish’s title defense begins May 11 at No. 4 seed Ohio State.

The Division II men’s and women’s fields provide several large local contingents, with 16 Minnesotans on the Maryville men’s roster and six on the Grand Valley State women’s roster.

Maryville, which earned a No. 6 seed, will face No. 3 seed Anderson on Wednesday, while No. 4 seed Grand Valley State will take on No. 6 seed Rockhurst on Thursday.

As for the Division III men’s and women’s tournaments, the Lake Forest women’s squad and the Illinois Wesleyan men’s squad have four Minnesotans apiece. Combined, they match the eight Minnesotans on the Aurora men’s team.

With eight alumni in the field, Stillwater will be the state’s most represented high school in the six tournaments. Chanhassen and Prior Lake both have seven alumni competing.

Here are the 95 Minnesotans in the men’s and women’s Division I, II and III NCAA tournament fields:

Division I men

Colgate: Josh Notebloom (Blake). Georgetown: Seamus Foley (Benilde-St. Margaret’s). Harvard: Martin Nelson (IMG Academy by way of Minneapolis). Notre Dame: Colin Hagstrom (Mahtomedi), Mason Wordelman (Benilde-St. Margaret’s). Richmond: William Schneider (Wayzata).

Division I women

Akron: Avery Wallace (Eden Prairie), Kaitlyn Sikorski (Wayzata). Albany: Mackenzie Salentre (Prior Lake). Army West Point: Hannah Pohlidal (Breck). Denver: Annie Macguire (Stillwater). James Madison: Olivia Mattis (Lakeville North). Liberty: Taiva Reinertson (Apple Valley); Ava Rajala (Minnetonka); Fayedra Vang (Benilde-St. Margaret’s); Hannah Beard (Stillwater). Michigan: Claire Nelson (Andover). Navy: Grace Peterson (Mound Westonka). Northwestern: Jaylen Rosga (Two Rivers/Gentry Academy).

Division II men

Anderson: Sammy Lewis (Providence Academy). Colorado-Mesa: Connor Coulson (Apple Valley), Wyatt Carroll (Stillwater), A.J. Clark (Eagan). Georgian Court: Vincent Burkhart (Stillwater). North Greenville: Jackson Smith (Chanhassen). Tampa Gordy Gombold (Bloomington Jefferson). Maryville: Tyler Jerstad (Eagan), Justin Simonson (Prior Lake), Connor Kvaal (Irondale), Shea Raeburn (White Bear Lake), Ben Mickett (Prior Lake), Carter Bies (Stillwater), Colby Sanders (Minnetonka), Luke Chorlton (Cretin-Derham Hall), Jack Tocko (Prior Lake), Logan West (Chisago Lakes), Caden Barnes (Orono), John Chorlton (Hastings), Jack Rosa (Farmington), Aidan Siegfried (Cretin-Derham Hall), Reme Lobitz (St. Michael-Albertville), Brenden Bloedel (Park of Cottage Grove).

Division II women

Embry-Riddle: Isabel Mika (Andover). Florida Southern: Maycie Neubauer (Stillwater). Frostburg State: Neila Haney (Centennial). Grand Valley State: Jadyn Hahn (Chanhassen), Tatumn Nyen (Chanhassen), Kaylyn Cater (Chanhassen), Gracie Bancroft (Stillwater), Kayleigh Sandell (Prior Lake), Ruby Swenson (Minnetonka). Mount Olive: Karsyn Elliot (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), Leah Muscatello (Maple Grove), Morghan Pollock (Chaska), Ruby Burandt (Prior Lake). Regis: Becky Goetsch (Maple Grove), Terah Skillings (Mahtomedi), Brigit Goetsch (Maple Grove), Lauren Sheets (Lakeville South). Rockhurst: Ruby Studer (Bloomington Jefferson), Keira Jelinek (Stillwater), Ayana Bougie-Martinez (Highland Park), Grace Gerlach (Hastings).

Division III men

Aurora: Caden Bunes (Blaine), Dean Romaker (Spring Lake Park), Ian Funk (Rochester Mayo), Liam Pfieffer (Chaska), Owen Spencer (Spring Lake Park), Eli Pangborn (Elk River), Griffin Joas (Eagan), Owen Meyer (Prior Lake). Denison: Liam Gillard (Totino-Grace); Quinlan Toelke (Woodbury). Illinois Wesleyan: Jack Vander Kooi (Buffalo), Reese Hack (Blake), Jaymeson Zackery (Eastview), Mitchell Breza (Chanhassen). Ohio Wesleyan: Luke Miller (Minnetonka), Henry Pinamonti (Chanhassen). Stevens: Jackson Blanks (Minnetonka). Stevenson: Grant Zick (Maple Grove). St. John Fisher: Carter Van Holland (Chanhassen). Trinity College: J.D. Landstrom (Minnetonka).York College of Pennsylvania: Jack Keller (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), Aidan Robb (Armstrong).

Division III women

Carroll: Lilly Parrott (New Prague). Endicott: Celia Dahl (Orono), Lydia Akins (Breck). Lake Forest: Addison Dale (Champlin Park), Lily Anderson (Eagan), Abby Meyer (St. Louis Park), Teagan Ott (Hill-Murray). Chicago: Madelyn Katz (Shattuck St. Mary’s); Ella Kodl (Woodbury). William Smith: Cynthia Lyman (Blake).

