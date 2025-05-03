St. Thomas earned a share of the Summit League softball regular-season title with a 9-0 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday in St. Paul.
The Tommies (33-17, 14-4 Summit League), who are in their fourth season of transition to Division I, are not eligible for the conference tournament next weekend. Co-champion Nebraska Omaha will be the top seed for the conference tournament.
The Tommies finished the regular season with 13 victories in their final 14 games. The only loss was a 5-4 loss in eight innings to North Dakota State in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.
Ava Kleinfeldt, a freshman, allowed just three hits in the five-inning shutout, retiring 12 of the final 13 hitters she faced. She improved to 12-2 on the season.
Ella Cook drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Raymond and Abbi Stierlen each had two RBIs for the Tommies.
The Tommies, who were 16-34 overall and 8-9 in the Summit League last season, will be eligible for postseason play beginning next season.