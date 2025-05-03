Colleges

St. Thomas softball team takes share of Summit League championship with win over North Dakota State

The Tommies, not yet eligible for the postseason as they transition to Division I, won 13 of their final 14 games in their surge to the regular-season title.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 3, 2025 at 8:05PM
St. Thomas players celebrate their victory and share of the Summit League championship Saturday. ( Kylie Macziewski/Tommies Athletics)

St. Thomas earned a share of the Summit League softball regular-season title with a 9-0 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday in St. Paul.

The Tommies (33-17, 14-4 Summit League), who are in their fourth season of transition to Division I, are not eligible for the conference tournament next weekend. Co-champion Nebraska Omaha will be the top seed for the conference tournament.

The Tommies finished the regular season with 13 victories in their final 14 games. The only loss was a 5-4 loss in eight innings to North Dakota State in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

Ava Kleinfeldt, a freshman, allowed just three hits in the five-inning shutout, retiring 12 of the final 13 hitters she faced. She improved to 12-2 on the season.

Ella Cook drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Raymond and Abbi Stierlen each had two RBIs for the Tommies.

The Tommies, who were 16-34 overall and 8-9 in the Summit League last season, will be eligible for postseason play beginning next season.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

