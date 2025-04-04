Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Who’s on the move for 2025-26?

New Gophers coach Niko Medved is rebuilding the roster, largely through the transfer portal, and other Minnesota natives are using the portal, too. Follow the action here.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 4, 2025 at 8:42PM
Gophers men's basketball coach will need several players from the transfer portal for next season's roster. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The NCAA transfer portal has been filling up quickly with hundreds of names, especially in men’s college basketball. At one point this week, the portal featured an entire starting lineup of high-profile Minnesota natives.

Point guard: Tre Holloman

Shooting guard: Daniel Freitag

Small forward: BJ Omot

Power forward: Cam Heide

Center: Pharrel Payne

New Gophers coach Niko Medved has been busy working the portal, too, landing Jaylen Crocker-Johnson from Colorado State and Mankato native BJ Omot from Cal.

Medved needs to remake most of Minnesota’s roster from last season, so the news will continue to swirl, especially after the Final Four in San Antonio.

Who’s coming to the Gophers and where are other Minnesota natives landing?

With so much transfer portal news swirling, here is one place to keep up with the comings and goings. Minnesota Star Tribune staff writers will update the tracker below as the transfer portal turns.

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

