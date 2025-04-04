The NCAA transfer portal has been filling up quickly with hundreds of names, especially in men’s college basketball. At one point this week, the portal featured an entire starting lineup of high-profile Minnesota natives.
Point guard: Tre Holloman
Shooting guard: Daniel Freitag
Small forward: BJ Omot
Power forward: Cam Heide
Center: Pharrel Payne
New Gophers coach Niko Medved has been busy working the portal, too, landing Jaylen Crocker-Johnson from Colorado State and Mankato native BJ Omot from Cal.
Medved needs to remake most of Minnesota’s roster from last season, so the news will continue to swirl, especially after the Final Four in San Antonio.